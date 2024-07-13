Jason Kelce Once Revealed He PUNCHED Travis Kelce When They Were Teenagers

In a surprising revelation, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce once shared a story about punching his younger brother, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, during a heated teenage fight. This incident took place years ago. Jason, 36, recounted the tale on Shaquille O'Neal's podcast, The Big Podcast with Shaq. He began by setting the scene, explaining the dynamics between the brothers. "I'm the older brother, so I was always the bigger one," Jason said. "I was winning most of the competitions growing up."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Calvert

The fight took place when Jason was a junior in high school and Travis was a freshman. Jason noted that Travis had just hit a growth spurt. "And, I was a junior in high school, Trav' was a freshman. He had just gotten to be taller then. He was always more athletic, but I was ahead of him He had just hit puberty," he explained. The brothers were playing one-on-one basketball in their backyard when tensions rose. Jason described the situation: "We're out in the backyards and he starts just driving and doing this stupid little hook shot over like his shoulder. It wasn't a hook shot but a drive that you call go like, little whatever that's called, and he is making it every single time and I can't do anything to stop it," as per The News.

I really respect Jason Kelce for discussing this fight he had with Travis while they were in highschool. It shows that they weren't always so full of love for each other.

As Jason noted, he and Trav have always been competitive. So, after the fight Jason describes, they both had… https://t.co/cjLAedFmkK pic.twitter.com/DiQyy8J3gl — Da🦦Otterside (@DaOtterside) March 3, 2024

Frustrated by Travis's success, Jason resorted to fouling him, "So of course I resort to fouling him. The only way I know how to stop it. And he says, 'that's bulls*** that's a foul.' Now I'm like, 'I don't see any refs out here. I don't see anybody calling it." The situation escalated quickly. "He picks the ball up, throws it at me, goes in the house," Jason recalled. Angered by this, Jason followed Travis inside. What happened next was unexpected. Jason explained, "I'm like this motherf*****, he just threw the ball at me. So I go in there. I grab him on the shoulder, and I punch him and... listen, we would fight all the time. This is the only... twice, the second time I ever punched him."

This speech by Jason Kelce on the city of Philadelphia and #Eagles fans should be posted around the NovaCare Complex.



When Kelce says “the way you love your brother” he looked at Travis and Travis smiled trying to fight back the tears. pic.twitter.com/hmt7nwNCoS — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) March 4, 2024

The elder Kelce didn't hold back in describing the intensity of the moment. "I don't know how it got that heated. I punched him in the face and every time it was in the face," he said. However, Travis's reaction surprised Jason. "And every time before that, he would cry or whatever," Jason explained, intending it was different this time. "[Travis] took this punch, scooped me off my feet and slammed me on the kitchen floor so hard that the oven got knocked off the rack. Like what it was sitting on the tracks," as per The Daily Mail.

The fight escalated into a full-blown brawl. "I get up. We're up in a full-on fist fight," Jason recounted. Their father intervened to break up the fight, "Dad comes behind me to break it up, grabs me. Travis pushes me back on top of dad, and the only thing that stopped the fight was my dad screaming, 'Oh my ribs.' So we thought that we had hurt him so we snapped out of it..." They became concerned that their father was injured, and the brothers immediately stopped fighting. Jason reflected on the incident, noting, "But that's the last time we ever got in a fight."