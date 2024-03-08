Teen Mom Star Tyler Baltierra Shares a Mysterious Remark About “Attachment” Amid Divorce Rumors

Tyler Baltierra re-posted a video of a guy talking about attachment, genuineness, and parent-child relationships on Instagram on Thursday. Following his threats to file for divorce from his wife Catelynn Lowell, he shared this recent video. They are the biological parents of a 14-year-old daughter named Carly, whom they put for adoption when she was a newborn, and they are also parents of three daughters: Rya, 2, Vaeda, 5, and 8, and Nova, 8.

Along with the post, he wrote, "'If I’m going to experience my genuine self, then I’m going to lose my attachment'. This is the message a child receives & learns to understand when we don’t allow them to be their authentic self or we don’t allow them to have strong emotions & that is truly heartbreaking when you think about it!" He continued, "My children will never experience their attachment to me as a reward. They will know that their attachment to me is UNBREAKABLE, IMPENETRABLE, & UNCONDITIONAL! It will never depend on their ability to self betray themselves for the sake of acceptance or comfort. They will know that my love for them is eternal & transcending!"

As reported by Page Six, the new teaser video for Teen Mom: Family Reunion's third season raised questions among fans over the couple's marital status. During a talk with Catelynn, Tyler was irritated in one video clip and said, "F–k you for making me feel unworthy." Catelynn said, "We're divorcing if my needs aren't met," as she peered out into the distance. In middle school, Tyler and Catelynn started dating, and in 2015, they tied the knot. The couple's adventure on reality television started in 2009 with MTV's 16 and Pregnant. The show tracked their choice to place their 14-year-old daughter Carly for adoption after learning they were carrying a child during their sophomore year of high school.

The duo seemed to conceal their marital problems on social media despite the problems they displayed on television, as Catelynn persisted in promoting Tyler's OnlyFans account. This week, the TV personality gushed about her husband's attractiveness while sharing a hot photo of him in the bathroom. Tyler took a picture of himself looking into a mirror. Wearing a black cap backward and showing off his array of arm and stomach tattoos, he showed off his six-pack abs without a shirt. With a drooling face and heart-eyes emoji, Catelynn captioned the photo, "I see YOU, Zaddy," and tagged her longtime partner in it. Tyler and Catelynn have never shied away from sharing the honest and unvarnished parts of their life on television throughout the years. Among the highs and lows they experienced were calling off their 2013 engagement, re-engaging in 2014, disclosing their mental health issues, going through many miscarriages, having a rainbow baby, battling money problems, and attempting to handle family strife.