Jennifer Aniston Finds Comfort in Ex-Husband Justin Theroux As She Grieves Her Dad's Death

After the death of her father, Jennifer Aniston has continued to rely on her friends, and it now appears that Justin Theroux, her ex-husband, is once more a part of her close-knit group. A source close to the ex-couple revealed to OK! Magazine that the Girl on the Train actor has been calling his ex-wife virtually every day since John Aniston passed away in November 2022 at the age of 89. Conversing with Theroux, 51, has been the main source of comfort for Aniston, even though the Friends star, 54, has brought her father's "friends to her house for parties to talk about the good old days with John," the source said.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Merritt

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston Revealed That Guest Stars Faced a Lot of Pressure During Appearances on "Friends"

The LolaVie haircare founder was very close to her father. After he passed, the doting daughter wrote a heartfelt tribute to him on Instagram. "Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston. ⁣You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I’ll love you till the end of time. Don’t forget to visit," the actress concluded her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Since ending their 2.5-year marriage in late 2017, Jennifer and Justin have defied the odds and remained friends. In September 2018, the Inland Empire star told The New York Times that his divorce from his ex-wife was as peaceful as it could be. “The good news is that was probably the most — I’m choosing my words really carefully — it was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity,” he said in September 2018. “In a weird way, just sort of navigating the inevitable perception of it is the exhausting part.”

Jennifer Aniston, ex Justin Theroux reunite for dinner with Jason Bateman https://t.co/nTFDQXAfUa pic.twitter.com/ChGftFEfXB — Page Six (@PageSix) April 25, 2023

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston & Courteney Cox Call Lisa Kudrow Their ‘Most Favorite Person in the World’ on 60th Birthday

The pair announced that they were going their separate ways in February 2018, but even in their breakup statement, they kept things civil. “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation,” the pair told Us Weekly in a joint statement at the time. “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” they wrote.

Justin Theroux says he’s still friends with Jennifer Aniston: “We call each other. We FaceTime. We text. I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. She makes me laugh very hard. She’s a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally.” pic.twitter.com/2JbIQyn5nm — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 15, 2021

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt Had Spent Years Renovating $32.5M Beverly Hills Mansion Before Split

And as it turns out, their friendship really was quite cherished. “Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other,” the Mosquito Coast star told Esquire back in 2021. “I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She’s a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally. And I’d like to think the same for her.”

References:

https://okmagazine.com/p/jennifer-anistons-ex-justin-theroux-consoling-dads-death-talk-every-day/

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/09/22/style/justin-theroux.html?rref=collection%2Fsectioncollection%2Ffashion

https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/justin-theroux-on-how-often-he-talks-to-ex-jennifer-aniston/

https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/movies/a36075661/justin-theroux-mosquito-coast-interview-2021/

More from Inquisitr

Ryan Reynolds and Jennifer Aniston Post Hilarious Tributes for Sandra Bullock's Birthday

Jennifer Anniston Used Humor to Cope with Dyslexia in School, Was "Always the Class Clown"