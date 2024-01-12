Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry secretly welcomed her fifth son. Rio, with boyfriend Elijah Scott in November 2022. The former MTV star recently disclosed that she went through a "difficult period" due to an unexpected medical crisis involving her one-year-old son. She said, "On Sunday, I got a call from the Department of Public Health letting me know that Rio was exposed to a certain virus - not COVID - at the hospital that implanted his tubes. He had his tubes put in on December 29. I didn’t get a call until the 7th."

Sharing more details on the podcast- Coffee Convos with BFF Lindsie Chrisley, she added, "I was like, What the f**k am I going to do? I have kids. He’s been with my other children. I start freaking out. I feel like, my mind starts playing games, Oh, he has these symptoms."

Also Read: Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Cut Price of Michigan Home to $449k Amidst Struggles to Sell

As per The US Sun, not revealing the illness, Lowry claimed she became anxious when she heard Rio would need to be placed in quarantine until January 19, after he had already spent time with her other children. "I was like 'What the f**k am I going to do? I have kids. He’s been with my other children." Her regular childcare provider was unable to visit her home, so she was forced to stay at home with her sons Lux and Creed after school.

"Doctor looks me dead in the face and says, 'yeah, unfortunately, this does look like a positive case of XYZ'" she shared on the podcast. "Anyway, long story short, he’s negative. He still has to quarantine." "Rough start to 2024," she concluded. In addition to Rio, Lowry and her boyfriend Scott are parents to twins who were born in November 2023.

Also Read: When 'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Accuses Her Mother Barbara of Selling Fake Stories to the Media

The mother of seven recently had earlier revealed shocking details about her "rocky fifth pregnancy", as per The US Sun, while appearing on her podcast Barely Famous alongside her partner, the reality star's boyfriend recalled, "We went together and we were sitting in the room and you were supposed to be either six or seven weeks because of the little app she was using to track the pregnancy," he said.

"The ultrasound tech came in, did the ultrasound, and didn't say anything. She was just quiet. And then you kept asking her and was like, 'Is there a heartbeat?' "And she said, 'No, I can't find one,' and then that's when you cried all weekend."

Also Read: 'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans and Husband are Paying for 3 Attorneys To Fight Their Legal Battles

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Paul Archuleta

The couple confirmed the physicians had discovered a heartbeat and she was indeed pregnant when they returned the next week for another ultrasound appointment. While talking about Rio's birth Lowry shared that they hardly got to see him as he came out, she described the birth as "traumatizing" and clarified that she only got to hold her son for "maybe three seconds." She added, "I was so upset. When I tell you that I was beside myself... it was so scary."

More from Inquisitr

Kailyn Lowry Accused of Exploiting Kids in Fiery Instagram Rant by Ex Chris Lopez

'Teen Mom' Fame, Chelsea Houska Shares Heartbreaking News in Emotional Social Media Post