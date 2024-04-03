‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans’ Ex David Eason Stayed at Home to ‘Guard Family’ Despite Assault Case

After a harrowing break-in attempt at their residence, Jenelle Evans invited her estranged husband, David Eason, to temporarily stay with them again, as per The US Sun. Despite Eason's legal restrictions from contacting Jace Evans due to pending child abuse charges, the reality television star's manager, August Keen, explained why the police allowed him to return home: "During the very traumatic experience Jenelle and Jace endured during the break-in, the police allowed for David to come home to protect his family."

Furthermore, "During those few days together, Jenelle expressed to me that David had said a few things that caused her to make her final decision and submit the documents for separation. The ball was in his court and unfortunately, he didn't take the time while being together during this moment to ease her suffering or worry," Keen explained. It seems that if the situation had unfolded differently at home with Eason, the Teen Mom star might have continued to reside with him despite the felony strangulation and misdemeanor child abuse charges.

August also provided clarification regarding Eason's daughter, Maryssa, aged 16, whom Evans requested to leave their residence sometime after Eason's departure. "There was never any ill will or negative intentions on Evans' part, no malicious undertone whatsoever. Maryssa had already not been coming home for weeks and weeks, and she had already been staying at her friend's house. The room was uninhabited, nobody was sleeping in it," Evans' manager shared.

"Jace had just arrived home and the arrangement of Jace and Kaiser sharing a room wasn't working out. So Jenelle kindly asked Maryssa if it was ok if Jace could sleep in her room while David fixed the upstairs bedrooms and she could get her room back after David got home and he fixed the upstairs," the assistant continued. According to The U.S. Sun, Eason, who has been residing on the couple's boat docked at a marina, initially intended to stay on the watercraft for a brief period while they sorted out their situation and also resolved matters concerning Evans' eldest son, Jace, especially after CPS closed the case against Eason.

In mid-February, Jenelle regained custody of her son Jace after CPS had taken him following his allegations of abuse by Eason. However, the complication arises from the fact that Eason has a restraining order against him regarding Jace, stemming from a felony battery by strangulation charge following a September 2023 incident. When CPS closed its case against the couple, Evans faced the task of deciding where her husband would stay while they sorted out their situation. However, according to the source, this plan didn't materialize as Evans became upset when she noticed Eason posting videos of himself drinking at a bar with a woman in the background.