'Teen Mom' Star Farrah Abraham’s Daughter Called Out For Whitewashing Skin: "She Used To Be..."

Farrah Abraham’s teenage daughter, Sophia, recently came under scrutiny after being accused of whitewashing her skin. Known for her appearances on Teen Mom alongside her mother, Sophia has grown up in the public eye, evolving both her style and appearance over the years. However, a few months ago, when Sophia posted a picture of her, fans noticed a significant change in her complexion, igniting debates across social media platforms.

Remember Farrah from teen mom and her daughter, Sophia? This is Sophia now pic.twitter.com/A3MXl2xxPJ — ❁ (@mamahailz) May 9, 2022

Fans pointed out that Sophia’s skin tone appeared much lighter compared to her childhood. A Reddit thread dedicated to discussing the teen’s noticeable change gained traction. The original poster, with a photo of Sophia, questioned the change, writing, "I’m not hating at all, I’m just genuinely curious. She used to be more than throughout her childhood into pre-teens. Someone commented on this and it made me realize too. I know someone suggested makeup but there’s no way she has makeup all over her entire body."

#TeenMom Farrah Abraham bought her daughter Sophia her first car... a Tesla Cybertruck! pic.twitter.com/h7oEldDb79 — Starcasm (@starcasm) August 23, 2024

Commenters shared varying opinions, with some suggesting the lighter complexion could simply be a result of teenage habits or environmental factors. One netizen remarked, “She’s a teen most of them barely go outside." Another added, “I can still see her olive undertones she probably just stays inside, and dare I even say it, wears sunscreen. Lmao." One person wrote, "When I was a goth youth, I looked almost translucent from never going outside."

Others argued that Sophia's darker color in her past photos was due to tanning. "It’s called a filter, goth makeup, and her so obviously using fake tanner/sun beds in the past. Her olive tone is still there," said one netizen. Another opined, "A lot of what you see in the before pics is tanning. She most likely turns darker quicker and now is using sunblock and staying inside more."

Farrah Abraham's defending the multiple new face piercings her daughter got for her 14th birthday https://t.co/50roM6tDTx pic.twitter.com/JItfK5KFLd — TMZ (@TMZ) February 27, 2023

This isn't the first time Sophia has been the center of attention due to her looks. In 2022, Farrah shared a photo of her daughter on Instagram, where the 12-year-old is seen licking her lips, her red-streaked hair cascading down. She wears a heart-shaped choker paired with a necklace featuring multiple keys and a lock, giving her a look that seems beyond her years. Farrah captioned the image, "Cool filter mom." According to The Sun, she looked drastically different, with fans reportedly saying that she might be attempting to appear older than her age. Farrah and Sophia didn’t respond to any of the people who criticized the 12-year-old’s red streaks.

Sophia, now 15, has often been celebrated for her individuality. According to the TV show Ace, Farrah, her mother, has publicly defended her decisions to let Sophia express herself through bold choices like dyeing her hair dark and getting facial piercings at a young age. Farrah explained that allowing her daughter these freedoms was a way to encourage safe self-expression, saying she’d rather see Sophia experimenting with her appearance than engaging in more dangerous behaviors.