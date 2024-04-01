Here's Why Rob Kardashian Disappeared From the Public Eye After Appearing on Kuwtk for 13 Seasons

With the success of the reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Rob Kardashian and his well-known Kardashian-Jenner family were first introduced to the public in 2007. The only brother of the well-known beauty moguls disappeared from the continual limelight, but not before the audience adored his charm and wit until the conclusion of season 13. His constant retreat is caused by a variety of factors, such as his troubled romantic past, his strained relationship with ex Blac Chyna, his weight increase as a result of medical problems, and his unsuccessful company.

As per The US Sun, Rob's first well-known relationship was with 38-year-old Cheetah Girls star Adrienne Bailon. They dated from 2007-2000 and it was featured on KUWTK regularly. During a 2016 episode of The Real, Bailon admitted about the reality star's infidelity. She said: "I think anyone who has been in a relationship where they’ve been cheated on or hurt, it affects you. It affected me so much that I made it a conscious decision not to do that to the next person because when you experience the kind of hurt that being cheated on will make you question yourself."

.@CashConners: Rob Kardashian subtweeted Rita Ora (they broke up last week) pic.twitter.com/edZB9W5W — KiSS 92.5 (@KiSS925) December 3, 2012

After which the Kardashian was linked with Rita Ora, their romance was a disaster from the start. Ora even failed to acknowledge it years later. The two became well-known enemies after Rob attacked Ora on Twitter with a slew of shocking tweets. He accused Ora of cheating on him "with nearly 20 dudes" on Twitter, adding: “I wonder how many she’ll sleep with now that we apart? How can a woman who is so busy trying to start her own career have time to be with so many dudes all while in a relationship.” He later fell for Blac Chyna and the pair got briefly engaged in 2016. The couple share a seven-year-old daughter named Dream, Kardashian and Chyna were forced into a revenge porn legal battle after Rob exposed some explicit pictures of the rapper and accused her of cheating. The couple separated with an out of the court settlement and now co-parent their daughter.

Rob's woes were far from over and he faced a health scare with diabetes in 2015, "He's home already. He went for a little and is fine now. It was a wake up call," a source told EOnline then. According to the insider, Rob's blood sugar levels were abnormally high during testing, and medical professionals advised him to drastically alter his diet, start exercising, and lose weight immediately to prevent further complications. “Rob has made some changes to his lifestyle, but all the latest drama with [Blac] Chyna has made him depressed,” a source told People then. “And he has been on a terrible diet.”

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Denise Truscello

As per The Blast, due to financial difficulties arising from his court dispute with ex-Chyna, the Kardashians were had to sell half of their sock firm, Arthur George, to their mother, Kris Jenner. As per W Magazine, in the beginning he considered all of it to be "just the beginning of doing street wear and apparel." Unfortunately, the reality star wasn't able to keep complete control over his company and seldom had the opportunity to fulfill his aspirations. All of them contributed to his eventual retreat to the background of his famous family resulting in his permanent disappearance from public view.