When Conspiracy Theory About Taylor Swift Being a 'Clone' of Satanic High Priestess Gained Traction

Is Taylor Swift a clone of Satanic high priestess? It is unclear whether it was a coincidence or a work of fate, but people on social media once couldn't fathom the uncanny resemblance between the pop star and Zeena LaVey, the daughter of the founder of the Church of Satan, Anton LaVey. It is, of course, not likely that Swift has any relation with her, but the similarity couldn't be ignored.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

The internet went crazy when they saw Swift and Zeena next to each other and it was nearly impossible to not draw the comparison. This led to the conspiracy theory to once again resurface back in 2016 with an account on X, formerly Twitter, @deadfears, ran a poll, asking, "Do you think Taylor Swift is related to Zeena LaVey??" Surprisingly, 42.5% of people voted 'Yes,' as per Irish Mirror.

Netizens flooded social media with their side-by-side images, wondering how could they look so similar. For instance, this X user, @TeAmoSeI asked in disbelief, "That's not her ancestor right? cuz shit they look exactly the same, especially in the black-and-white photos." A Swift fan account, @jswiftie1324, was bewildered, "Holy. Shit." @imtiffanyblair was freaked out, "It is pretty freaky how much they look alike."

Meanwhile, some people on the internet somewhat believed the conspiracy theory like @Rachthehonest who wrote, "Been deep diving and it's possible that she may or may not be. We don't know. She also may just be obsessed with her which is just as scary tbh, don't play with the demonic." However, others just outright refused to believe any connection or similarity whatsoever.

OKAY I ALWAYS THOUGHT ZEENA WAS A MADEUP THING THAT CAME FROM A WEIRD PIC OF TAY LIKE HOW POOT IS WITH DEMI. I DIDNT KNOW SHE WAS A LEGIT PERSON. — ✨Chey✨ (@LittleOldMe_13) February 25, 2020

@missmansmommy1 dismissed the claim, "Oh come on.. some people just look very similar even if they are not even related...I would not trust that if I were you...Some people say dumb stuff." This user, @huachengfuck3r, echoed, "These are TWO DIFFERENT PEOPLE." But an X user @AccioTolkien tweeted in 2020 that LaVey no longer follows in her father's footsteps. "Yes! But she's [Zeena] no longer satanic."

The possession is complete! Welcome back Zeena LaVey!!! pic.twitter.com/I5YQpHZz2Q — Taylivpink is a ROCKSTAR!!🇵🇸 (@taypinklivia) April 3, 2024

Now, Zeena has replaced her last name with Schreck, but she was a spokesperson for her father Anton's Church of Satan between 1985 and 1990. During that time, she was renowned as a charismatic media figure. However, in 1990, a year after Swift's birth in 1989, she quit the church and became a tantric Buddhist. Following that, she gave a handful of interviews in which she described her experiences and much more.

As per Britannica, her father Anton, was a former carnival worker who had "absorbed a variety of occult and ritual-magic teachings over the years, which he incorporated into the tenets of the church he founded on Walpurgisnacht, or May Eve (April 30), 1966." Due to his media presence, he helped convert some people, however, in the course of his life, there were 'never more than a few thousand members at any one time.'

Half a million views for this claim by a QAnon conspiracy theorist, which initially went viral on TikTok .



Taylor Swift has no links to Zeena Schreck, Anton LaVey, or the Church of Satan. pic.twitter.com/sdZNtuW2mN — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) September 25, 2023

Meanwhile, as far as Swift being her clone is concerned, the conspiracy theory couldn't be more naive because the success rate of clones is 1 in a hundred. Due to the imperfections and other issues, the process of cloning has been declared unethical and banned by the UN, per NME.