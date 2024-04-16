This is What ‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Said About Injections That Altered Her Appearance

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna opened up about the transformation of her face that caught the attention of her fans and followers, and she chalked it all up to a new injection on the market. However, after noticing online commentary regarding her appearance, Rinna has responded with a notable statement to warn her fans.

Rinna has been open about all the procedures she underwent with her fans. However, one procedure resulted in such a drastic change that she took to Instagram to caution her followers against it, deviating from her usual candor about cosmetic work. Rinna took to her Instagram Story, as reported by the Daily Mail, to address her recent facial appearance, attributing it to SkinVive injections. Contrary to her expectations of achieving a youthful glow, Rinna expressed disappointment with the treatment's unintended consequence of a pillowy appearance. "Skinvive is not for everyone and it was not good for me. Luckily we could dissolve it today. Whew. They claim it's not going to add any volume, It absolutely adds volume!" Rinna wrote.

Rinna shared with her Instagram followers that she managed to dissolve the SkinVive injections, but rectifying the aftermath of cosmetic procedures hasn't always been straightforward for her. She's openly expressed remorse for opting for silicone filler in her upper lip to increase volume. Initially intended to be permanent, the silicone ended up causing complications, forming scar tissue years later. Rinna sought assistance from a plastic surgeon to address the issue. Despite the initial misstep, Rinna believes that enlarging her lips ultimately benefited her career.

Back in 2009, Rinna disclosed a negative encounter with dermal filler, specifically mentioning her use of Juvéderm, the same manufacturer responsible for SkinVive gel. In an exclusive word with Momlogic, she expressed, "I saw a photo and I was like, 'Oh Jesus. That's no good. That's NOT good.' What I learned is that I don't really need it." She added, "It doesn't change the shape of my face. When you change your face, you don't look like yourself."

The reality star was also featured in a TikTok video by Nicole Smith, an aesthetic physician assistant. "How do we prevent this over-filled look that we are seeing more and more with celebrities?" Smith began in the clip. "The key with doing dermal fillers or Botox is to maintain your youthful look, not to alter and change your appearance. They place too much filler in the cheeks and mid-face; it completely throws off the full facial balance," she continued.

"With good injection techniques, your results should be undetectable," the physician said. "Cheek filler should be done in moderation," Smith added. "Your cheeks should never look this full. It is important for your cosmetic injector to help you maintain a youthful look while still looking natural. It is important for you to find an injector that will honestly tell you when you’ve reached your maximum filler potential."