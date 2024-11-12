‘Teen Mom’ Star Farrah Abraham Looks Unrecognizable After Cosmetic Work: "Girl, Just Stop..."

Farrah Abraham has been in the public eye since her early days on Teen Mom and drew a lot of attention for her dramatic life choices, relationships, and family matters. But recently, what caught people's attention were her look choices. A recent video Abraham posted to her Instagram story has sparked significant backlash. Fans are openly expressing their shock and disappointment at what they describe as a botched look due to her extensive cosmetic procedures all around her face. This video went around on Reddit, and fans jumped in with harsh comments, saying she’s taken her look way too far this time.

One fan remarked bluntly, "She looks like a Halloween decoration where the face only kind of moves when it talks 😭." Similar sentiments about her cosmetic surgery have been expressed by others as well. Another fan commented, "Everything is so lopsided…her nostrils, her lips, her chin. Stop, girl! Just stop." Fans seem particularly unsettled by her smile, with one noting, "Have you seen her smile? She legitimately can no longer smile correctly. It looks like she had a stroke when she smiles. I legitimately do not mean that in a hurtful way." Other people continued wondering if she made the right choice.

Someone tell Farrah Abraham to STOP!!!! 💉 she was so pretty before all the injections and plastic surgery. Her personality, not so much… sheesh girl — bitty 🦑 (@Squidd_25) October 12, 2024

Abraham’s recent procedures were done at MCR Aesthetics, the med spa that she’s defended on her Instagram story. Sticking with her choice of provider, Abraham went on an Instagram rant, saying, "I have never seen so much hate from other aesthetic people, other injectors, whatever. Whoever you think you all are, I have to say… MCR Aesthetics is not only perfect at how they install threads, but they are amazing at the tools and usage they’re working on." She didn’t hold back in dismissing her critics, adding, "Many of you are so ignorant and so stupid…" as per the TV show Ace.

Farrah Abraham attends the 'Line In The Sand' premiere at Mar-a-Lago Club on October 23, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida. (Image Source: Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)

Others quickly criticized her defense of MCR Aesthetics and pointed out the irony of her pushing beauty standards while her own look is being widely criticized. One fan mentioned, "Looking at her makes MY face feel so tight. I was moving my lips unknowingly while watching this vid. I feel unwell." Some fans have noted a deeper hypocrisy in Abraham’s choices beyond the critiques of her appearance. For example, she has spoken in the past about avoiding certain 'chemicals' to protect her daughter’s health, yet she continues to inject various fillers and undergo extensive cosmetic treatments herself.

Darcy and Farrah Abraham remind me of each other. They both looked fine before plastic surgery (and even after a few touch-ups) but went way too far and now, there's no coming back from whatever it is they've done to themselves. pic.twitter.com/bFeM9VjHJ8 — 𝓨𝓸𝓾 𝓕𝓲𝓵𝓽𝓱𝔂 𝓐𝓷𝓲𝓶𝓪𝓵 💋 (@YouFlthyAnimal) March 3, 2024

Abraham’s cosmetic journey has been going on for a while now. She started back in 2010 with a breast augmentation and rhinoplasty. Since then she’s had a bunch of other procedures done, like a chin implant (which she later decided to take out), several breast enhancements, and some facial fillers along the way, as per The Sun.