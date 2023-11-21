Jada Pinkett Smith Calls Out Ana Navarro of 'The View' For Her Harsh Comments On Her Memoir

Jada Pinkett Smith recently released her tell-all memoir Worthy last month, the Girls Trip actress has been actively promoting her new book over all platforms to connect with readers. The book got a noteworthy mention on the hot topics discussion of the popular daytime talk show The View, however, co-host Ana Navarro was an exception to all the hype. Navarro was clearly unimpressed with Smith's book and said she was done with the "Jada thing" on the show. The political commentator also revealed that she wasn't a fan of the memoir and skipped reading the book. Pinkett reacted to the harsh criticism by saying: "People "have a right to their opinions" and claimed, "Anybody who's saying that hasn't really done their homework."

Also Read: ‘The View’ Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Opens Up About Her Mental Health Struggles Before Joining the Show

As per The US Sun, Pinkett appeared on Charlamagne tha God's podcast, The Breakfast Club, where she slammed the book's critics - especially Ana. "Well, I think if she took time to read the book, you know? I think that, if you wanna just read headlines, I could see how that could be confusing," Jada remarked, adding: "But the book is right here." The Nutty Professor actress acknowledged having acted in a similar manner in the past and clarified that she is aware of the hate that has resulted from people reading headlines and comments about her book. She no longer feels the need to pass judgment on other people and has learned to let go of it. In spite of her detractors, Pinkett stated that her family—husband Will Smith, 55, and children Jaden, 25, and Willow, 23—are aware of the reality. "Will knows what it is, I know what it is, my kids know what it is, and, more importantly, Great Supreme does too," she added. "That's really all I'm concerned with at the end of the day."

The new book was discussed several times on ABC' The View, and Ana called Jada's behavior "unseemly" since she thought the Scream 2 actress was purposely leaking personal details about her marriage to boost book sales. Declaring that she thought Will was "being held emotionally prisoner," Ana concluded her defense of the After Earth actor after he openly expressed support for his estranged wife. Navarro expressed: "I don't wanna read the book. I don't wanna give them another dime for her emasculating and embarrassing him to everybody in the world."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Arturo Holmes

Also Read: ‘The View’ Host Ana Navarro Enraged at Univision Over Donald Trump’s 'Puff Piece' Interview

Pinkett had famously revealed on the Today show that she and Will have been living separately for years and were figuring out "how to be in a partnership." "By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted of trying," she revealed while adding. "Instead of trying to be a thing it's like just tearing all that down and finding what's true between us and it's been beautiful. It's been difficult, but beautiful."

More from Inquisitr

‘The View’ Host Sara Haines Calls Out Show Producer for Trying to 'Kick Her Out' For an A-Lister

Here's What Whoopi Goldberg Said After Forgetting to Turn off Her Mic on ‘The View'