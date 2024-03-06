‘Teen Mom’ Fans Were Once Outraged Over Jenelle Evans for Allowing Son to Wear ‘Inappropriate’ Shirt

Jenelle Evans, the popular Teen Mom star faced backlash from fans after permitting her 14-year-old son, Jace, to wear a shirt featuring the Playboy bunny logo in a recent picture. While Jenelle seemed unperturbed by her son’s choice of clothing, fans took to social media to express their distress.

In the photo shared by Jenelle, she can be seen driving with Jace in the backseat. The teenager was engaged in his cell phone as his mother posed and looked directly into the camera, smiling. In the caption, Jenelle explained that her oldest son had “stolen” her shirt, per The US Sun.

However, instead of focusing on the act of stealing, fans were more inclined towards the content of the shirt. Jace was seen wearing a shirt with the Playboy Bunny logo prominently exhibited across the chest. This logo is associated with controversial adult themes.

One fan on social media conveyed their objection, stating, "I wouldn’t advertise my teen wearing a shirt that represents a company who marginalized and abused women for decades," Another exclaimed, "Would she let him wear an 'Only Friends' shirt, I wonder? Awkward."

As per The Sun, Another critic expressed their inhibitions about the shirt’s propriety for school, commenting, "This would violate both the middle school and HS very relaxed dress codes where I am." Another fan questioned the choice, emphasizing the significance of age-appropriate outfits, "Why let a kid that age wear a Playboy shirt? I’m not a prude at all but damn y’all. Age-appropriate stuff is important. Teach your boys to respect women."

The controversy around Jace’s shirt surfaces at a time when Jenelle is battling with another family crisis. She recently filed a restraining order against her 70-year-old mother, Barbara, and has requested that the court prohibit her mother from interacting with her children: her 14-year-old son Jace, her nine-year-old son Kaiser, her six-year-old daughter Ensley, and her stepdaughter Maryssa.

Janelle claimed that her kids are in danger of "serious and immediate injury" when they are around her mother, Barbara. Jenelle also asserted that Barbara has “continued harassment that rises to such a level as to inflict substantial emotional distress on her and her kids.”

In the court documents obtained by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Janelle accused her mother of causing emotional distress, prohibiting her from buying weapons, and name-calling during their text messages. Jenelle filed a domestic violence protective order against her mother as well.

The judge reportedly denied Jenelle’s request for an ex parte protective order as she failed to prove she was in immediate danger. The feud surrounding Jace’s shirt choice is just one facet of Janelle’s never-ending and ongoing family problems, which have gathered significant attention from fans and the media.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 11, 2023. It has since been updated.