'Teen Mom' Alum Jenelle Evans Gets Custody of Son Jace, CPS Closes Case Against Husband David Eason

Child Protective Services has closed a case involving former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, her husband David Eason, and her son Jace. According to North Carolina court records, the Columbus County Department of Social Services dismissed a juvenile petition concerning the 14-year-old, which was filed last October. In a TikTok video, Evans said, "I have some good news and I'm kind of shaking right now from anxiety." According to Radar Online, she also revealed that CPS took a voluntary dismissal.

The Teen Mom alum added, "I wasn't going to share this information. I was actually gonna keep it private and just kind of give a vague statement." Evans further said, "But right now, I need to control the narrative now that this case has been dropped. I want to focus solely on his mental health right now."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219)

In a separate statement, according to E! News, Evans added, "We are still working on Jace's mental health at this time so I don't want to share many details involving this case. When my son is in a better head space then we will share more in-depth information soon."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219)

The ex-reality TV personality has faced numerous challenges in her relationship with her son. In a turn of events, Evans revealed in March 2023 that she had been granted custody of the teenager, whom she shares with her former partner, Andrew Lewis. During the subsequent summer, Jace fled his mother's residence in North Carolina on several occasions. By mid-October of the same year, Evans disclosed on TikTok that her family was embroiled in a legal battle with Child Protective Services regarding her son's mental well-being.

Nevertheless, Eason's legal troubles are not over yet, as he still faces charges of felony assault and misdemeanor child abuse, as per the same Radar Online report. These charges stem from an incident in late September where he was accused of strangling Jace. "The physical injury inflicted caused marks on their right arm and left and right side of the neck, and was inflicted by other than accidental means," court docs stated.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin

Regarding the current living situation in light of these events, details remain uncertain. Reports indicate that a no-contact order between Eason and Jace is still in effect. It states that Jace "can not move back into Jenelle's home unless David no longer lives there." It remains uncertain whether Evans' mother, Barbara, or Jace's father, Andrew, will contest Evans' custody.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219)

"Even though Jace is not in the physical custody of Jenelle, she will have the decision-making power to make medical and other decisions for him," an insider said. The source added, "That also means, though, that Jenelle will be financially responsible for Jace's care, so she will have to pay out of pocket or through whatever insurance she has for co-pays and other costs for his care."

Before Jace ran away from their care for the third time, Eason reportedly assaulted him. Child Protective Services intervened and took custody of Jace following the alleged incident. Meanwhile, Eason maintained his innocence on social media, and Evans shared her extensive stress due to the ongoing situation. On Feb 12, Evans posted on Instagram, "Not going to lie … the amount of stress I’m under right now is insane. I can’t focus on posting any content right now.”