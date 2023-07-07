Taylor Swift’s Net Worth Sky Rocketed to $740 Million and Might Go Over a Billion Post Eras Tour

Taylor Swift is the most accomplished and decorated music artist in the world. Her stellar vocals and powerful melody have captured the hearts of millions of fans globally. Hit song after hit song like Love Story, Shake it Off, Lavender Haze, 22, and many more have dominated song lists on several occasions. Her hard work and determination followed by her passion for music has only increased through the years.

According to Forbes, Swift's present net worth stands at a whopping $740 million. Swift is currently number 34 on the 'America's Self-Made Women' list for the year 2023. The article recorded her net worth from 2014.

Her Genesis:

By 2014, the musical prodigy had worked on four different albums, namely Taylor Swift (2006), Fearless (2008), Speak Now (2010), and Red (2012). The Lover singer had garnered a net worth of $365 million. In 2014, she released the album 1989 which contained classic hits that Swifties have been eternal fans of since its release, such as Wildest Dreams, Style, and the iconic song Blank Space.

Reputation:

In 2016, her recorded net worth took a slight dip to $250 million. However, she was able to quickly recover when it rose to $280 million in 2017. Between these two years, she worked on her new album Reputation which brought back the hype and was a total refresher from what her fans were used to. This boosted her net worth to $320 million after the newest albums hit in 2018.

The Double Album:

Right after Reputation, Swift started working on releasing another album in 2019, Lover. This particular one has a special place in a Swifite's heart. Not only did Swift return to her roots with her original renditions of love songs, but each song was a symphony of emotions. This is exactly why her net income in the year rose to $360 million. In 2020, she surprised her fandom by releasing two albums each with their own unique themes: Evermore and Folklore.

Folklore:

Her double treat for fans was certainly honored back to her after her net worth in 2021 shot to a whopping $550 million! Although this was no small feat, shortly after working tirelessly on the albums, the singer also recorded a documentary of the journey from Reputation to Folklore. The documentary featured stellar performances with a plethora of fans cheering for their beloved singer, roaring with delight upon listening to Swift performing in front of them.

Shortly after giving several performances for her double album, the Shake It Off singer released her newest album, Midnights. Featuring hit songs such as Anti-Hero, Lavender Haze, Mastermind, Sweet Nothing, and many other songs that were like a serenade for her audiences. Songs from this particular album propelled her net worth further to $570 million as of 2022.

Eras Tour:

According to sources, Swift may be en route to attaining billionaire status quite soon, and the credit goes to her Eras Tour for that achievement. Reports from Forbes mention that the Out of The Woods singer's net worth has officially reached a stellar $740 million. The tour began earlier this year on March 17 and is all set to wrap up with a big finale in 2024 on August 17. According to New York Post, her ticket sales since the beginning of the tour are the core reason behind a surge in finances.

Reports of how much Swift would take home officially are still under wraps. However, ticket sales are speculated to soon cross a staggering $1 billion, a true record in the history of music tours. Swift's ticket sales prices recently surpassed I'm Still Standing singer Elton John's tour ticket sales. As of now, John holds the record for the highest number of ticket sales, with figures reaching as high as $887 million.

What's fascinating is that Swift has only toured her home country and hasn't even begun her tour in foreign countries where she plans to perform. Her fans globally are reportedly willing to pay as much as six whole figures to watch Swift perform. She plans to tour the continents of South America, Asia, Europe, and Australia. At present, the sales have accounted for a total of $300.8 million and may go even further. Each ticket costs $253. Reports also suggest that around 54k tickets are sold out per show. Since she hasn't yet begun her international tour, her tour sales numbers strongly indicate that she'll most likely surpass $1 billion real soon.

