Taylor Swift’s Followers React to the 5-Minute Length of Her Upcoming Song ‘But Daddy I Love Him'

In anticipation of the April 19 release of Taylor Swift's eleventh studio album, a lot of information is beginning to surface. As reported by HuffPost when Swift released the track listing for her forthcoming album in February, fans immediately began to speculate; one of the tracks, But Daddy I Love Him, is reportedly about one of her ex-boyfriends.

Swifties now have information regarding the track's length of nearly six minutes, even though whether it pertains to one of the artist's former companions remains unknown.

but daddy i love him 5:50 pic.twitter.com/NBuZlnnhkq — Sof (@Sofisticatedwlw) April 11, 2024

Some Swifties shared their shocking reactions on Twitter. One wrote, "BUT DADDY, I LOVE HIM IS ALMOST 6 MINUTES LONG??? GIRLIE HOLD ONTO YOUR FINTAILS WE'RE ABOUT TO LOSE OUR VOICES."

Another fan pointed out, "BUT DADDY I LOVE HIM BEING ALMOST 6 MINUTES LONG??? WE ARE EATING GOOD." A third added, "But Daddy I Love him at 5:40?? Is.....is this our new Dear John." A fourth one wrote, "But daddy i love him being almost six minutes long oh she has a STORY to tell." The duration of The Tortured Poets Department is approximately one hour and five minutes; at five minutes and forty seconds, But Daddy I Love Him is the longest track. With a duration of 2:36, I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can) is the only track to fall below the 3:15 mark.

At the outset, it was declared that The Tortured Poets Department would comprise a total of seventeen tracks: sixteen conventional tracks and an additional track titled The Manuscript. On February 16, Swift, nevertheless, unveiled an additional bonus track entitled The Bolter. She subsequently released The Black Dog on March 3 and The Albatross on February 23.

Swift released the entire tracklist, which features collaborations with Post Malone and Florence + the Machine, on February 5. On April 11, she disclosed the lengths of each track. Swift made her initial public appearance of The Bolter during an Eras Tour stop in Melbourne. She subsequently confirmed via social media that the track would be included in a limited-time exclusive edition of the album that would be accessible on her website.

File Name: The Bolter 🤍

Pre-order the new edition of THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT with an exclusive bonus track for a limited time on my website nowhttps://t.co/BAtr2MpPIs



📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/wSc9keZ1aZ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 16, 2024

Apart from this, Swift is the sole artist affiliated with Universal Music Group whose music has been made accessible to TikTok users despite the music publisher and the social-media platform's ongoing dispute. Thursday marked the return of the majority of the musical sensation's songs to TikTok, one week before the release of her new album. Swift possesses the copyright to a number of her albums as a result of a 2018 contract she signed with UMG.

It grants her authority over the distribution of her work, in contrast to other UMG artists whose music remains offline on TikTok. Fans and TikTok creators are ecstatic about the return of Swift's music to the platform, with many expressing astonishment at the ability to utilize it on Thursday.