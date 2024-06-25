Taylor Swift’s Favorite Kebab Shop Owner Declined VIP Ticket Due to 'Work Commitments'

Taylor Swift’s recent generous gesture was met with an unexpected response when the owner of her favorite London kebab shop turned down a VIP ticket to one of her concerts. The global superstar, currently on her Eras world tour, offered Ahmed Khan, the owner of Kentish Delight in north London, a VIP ticket to one of her Wembley Stadium shows. However, Khan had to decline the offer due to being understaffed and busy with work.

Planning my next trip to London around visiting Taylor Swift’s fave kebab shop pic.twitter.com/ESWSwnSSZb — 🫶🏻 🇵🇸 (@scusemegirl) July 16, 2023

According to Brent & Kilburn Times, Swift was introduced to Kentish Delight by her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who would visit 'multiple times a month' when they were dating and was from nearby Tufnell Park. The fast-food venue quickly became one of her favorite spots. Swift's team reached out to Ahmed to see if he wanted to attend one of the concerts on her tour, given her fondness for the establishment.

Khan once told The Sun, "She first came in before the pandemic with Joe. He knew we had the best kebabs and wanted to show Swift. It did not feel like she was a big celebrity. She was very down-to-earth and spoke to everyone with respect." Still, despite the opportunity to attend one of the most sought-after concerts, Khan's commitment to his business and his staff took precedence.

guys i just visited taylor swift’s fav kebab shop pic.twitter.com/VmUhAUEWSU — em (@mohopoly) September 27, 2023

Kentish Delight is special in Swift's heart, even making a cameo in the music video for her 2017 hit End Game. Swift reportedly assured Ahmed that she would film another video at his shop soon, as per the DailyMail. Last week, she revisited the takeaway spot, placing a significant order for her tour crew, which included 45 large chicken doner kebabs, ensuring her team was well-fed as she prepared to perform eight sold-out shows in the capital over the summer.

Apparently Taylor will film a Music Video in Kentish Delights Kebab shop in London (She record the End Game music video there)#TaylorSwift



pic.twitter.com/y0s8gnBpgv — Taylor Swift Edits (@TSwiftEdits_13) January 17, 2024

Swift's affection for Kentish Delight is well-known among her fans. The shop proudly displays its connection to the pop icon with a selfie of Swift taped to the window, along with a 'Swift Kebab' poster featuring Swift on multiple occasions. The large order placed by Swift’s team was collected by her staff, with a source saying, "They’ll be collected by someone from her team on the night. It’s a big order, but the kebab house can handle it... Taylor adds garlic sauce to hers, as well as heaps of salad."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gareth Cattermole

This isn't the first time Swift has publicly shown her love for British fast food. Fans of Swift have also embraced Kentish Delight. Last July, Swift fan Emily Talbut shared a TikTok video visiting the establishment. Swift’s culinary adventures in the UK extend beyond kebabs. She famously showcased her love for Greggs sausage rolls by arranging a van from the beloved British bakery chain outside Murrayfield Stadium for her first sell-out Eras tour show in Edinburgh. The blue food truck, adorned with glitter and playful lyrics like 'Flake It Off', delighted fans.