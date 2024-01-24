This week, Australian megastar Sia was seen returning home and soaking in the glorious Australian sunlight. On Tuesday, Sia was photographed grinning and posing for photos at the Bird in Hand vineyard, which is ensconced in South Australia's Adelaide Hills.

🗓️| 8 years ago, on this day, Sia released her smash hit song “Unstoppable”! It served as the 6th single from her smash hit album “This is Acting”! Unstoppable has had a huge success in the years 2016-2021 but gained WILD success in 2022-2023! Even charting on the hot 100! @Sia pic.twitter.com/VXJmO5Ne1G — Sia_News (@Lovers675) January 21, 2024

Sia used enormous bows and a variety of wigs to conceal her face from fans for most of her career. But this week, the artist proudly unveiled her new appearance after cosmetic surgery. After recently confessing to undergoing a facelift and other similar procedures for her "confidence issues" stemming from medication-induced weight gain, the singer seemed remarkably young. During December last year, Sia admitted on X, "Had to take a medication that made me put on a lot of weight that I just can’t shift with exercise or thyroid meds so I went in for lipo today. Please know that I am so lucky to have the resources to change the way I look and that when you see me looking crazy foxy again that I want you to know it did not come from diet and exercise. I want to be truthful about all of my procedures so I don’t contribute to the system that tells us we aren’t enough." She also talked about insecurities and going through anxiety due to constant public attention.

Sia spoke more at a Daytime Beauty Awards appearance, praising the cosmetic surgeon who created her new look. As per the New York Post, she told the audience at the time, "I’m a pop star that normally hides my face and doesn’t lie about s–t. I got an amazing face-lift from Dr. Talei. He is incredible, and he is doing so much good work — and not just for the pop stars of the world." While promoting her surgeon she further added, "I’m like, ‘Dr. Ben Talei, face-lift — for, like, anything you could ever want.’ I love him. I can’t say enough good about him."

Last year, Sia also disclosed on Zane Lowe's show that she had a severe depressive episode after divorcing Erik Lang in 2016. As per E Online, she confessed during the interview, "The truth is that I had just been, every now and again, writing a song here or there for the last six, seven years. I got divorced and that really threw me for a loop. That was such a dark time that I was in bed for three years, really, really severely depressed. I couldn't really do anything for that period of time." She added, "Just little bits and pieces here and there, but it was really hard to get me out of bed. And then finally it just turned out we had enough songs to make an album, enough good ones." Sia and Erik announced their separation in December 2016, little over two years after secretly getting married.

