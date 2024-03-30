Taylor Swift’s Fans Believe She is Featured on Beyoncé’s 'Cowboy Carter' Album Due to This 'Clue'

As anticipation builds for Beyoncé's new album Cowboy Carter, rumors abound that a certain country-turned-pop sensation could be a featured artist on the project. Fans of both Taylor Swift and Beyoncé are particularly convinced, with reports from The Mirror adding fuel to the speculation. Beyoncé's eighth studio album is said to be country-inspired, boasting an impressive 27 tracks and a lineup of high-profile collaborators. Among them, listeners can expect to hear Beyoncé's voice alongside legends like Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, and Willie Nelson.

However, certain fans are utterly convinced that Beyoncé has included a subtle collaboration with her close friend from the music industry, Swift. You might recall that the two supported each other last year during the releases of their tour films, attending each other's premieres. Now, fans are adamant that Swift is featured on Beyoncé's track Bodyguard from the new Cowboy Carter album. Many listeners believe they can detect Swift's unique vocals in the background, pointing out on social media the 'oohs' and 'ahhs' that sound like Swift's voice.

IS TAYLOR DOING THE BACKGROUND VOCALS FOR BODYGUARD OR NOT SOMEONE TELL ME pic.twitter.com/ixvFb1scSI — agapé! (@agapethamar) March 29, 2024

Several fans took to their X accounts to talk about this, as reported by Billboard. One user said, "This would actually be fitting because lord knows Taylor has incredible artists like Lana on her tracks ONLY FOR THEM TO BE BACKING VOCALS! Beyonce said that’s all you get." Another user wrote, "THAT IS 100% TAYLOR SWIFT ON BODYGUARD BY BEYONCÉ NOW GIVE ME A FULL COLLAB." A third user wrote, "IS TAYLOR DOING THE BACKGROUND VOCALS FOR BODYGUARD OR NOT SOMEONE TELL ME." A fourth user wrote, "There’s speculation that taylor swift is on cowboy carter and I can HEAR IT in the song like it is definitely her. with her oooooo ahhhh ass backing vocals. but why wouldn’t she be credited ………"

there’s speculation that taylor swift is on cowboy carter and i can HEAR IT in the song like it is definitely her. with her oooooo ahhhh ass backing vocals. but why wouldn’t she be credited ……… — kennedy (@ababeyfromhell) March 29, 2024

Meanwhile, Spotify has listed the composer for the track as 'pending,' sparking speculation that Swift's name could appear there soon. Furthermore, keen-eyed fans have noticed that the lyric website Genius credits Swift in the background vocals section of the song. "TAYLOR SWIFT IS CREDITED AS BACKING VOCALS ON BEYONCE’S SONG BODYGUARD," wrote one fan. However, the X community notes pointed out, "This screenshot is from the website Genius.com, which allows the general public to contribute to song pages' lyrics, annotations, and credits. It is not a reliable source. A source with knowledge of the situation told EW that Swift is not featured on Cowboy Carter."

TAYLOR SWIFT IS CREDITED AS BACKING VOCALS ON BEYONCE’S SONG BODYGUARD pic.twitter.com/kUZM9X61aN — ren. (@allswifted) March 29, 2024

Speculation about a potential collaboration between the two musicians gained traction in February. Producer Killah B hinted that fans would have to wait and see if Swift made an appearance on the album, according to the Daily Mail. Meanwhile, the hitmaker said on social media, "This ain't a Country album. This is a "Beyoncé album."' This detail emerged as she was promoting the collection, which was set to be released at midnight on Friday. The Grammy winner wrote, "This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t."