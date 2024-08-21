Taylor Swift’s Dad Goes Viral for Handing Out an Unexpected Surprise Item to Her Fans at Eras Tour

Taylor Swift's parents have been her constant supporters, standing by her and encouraging her since day one and protecting her from the world. Recently, her dad, Scott Kingsley Swift was seen at the Wembley Stadium, supporting her daughter. Apart from cheering for the pop star, he also won over many hearts by offering some fried snacks to the fans present there. Scott was also seen talking to the fans behind a barricade. This heartwarming moment was captured on video and shared on TikTok, as reported by the Mirror.

The footage was shared by a Swift fan Stephanie Niemiec on her TikTok account. Her caption read, “Scott handing out chicken tenders during ‘Style’ somehow made sense.” To Swift, she wrote, “Tell your dad I said thank you, it was just what I needed.” In the comment section of the post, one person asked, “Where did he get them from is the real question." To this, Niemiec replied, “I think they were in the VIP tent/section and they were leftovers!” Several X users also spoke about Scott's sweet gesture as one user wrote, "I just love Taylor Swift man, and shout out to her dad for the pick and also chicken throughout the night, Scott Swift you’re the best."

Another X user said, "Scott, proving that the Swift family knows how to take care of their own—chicken tenders for hungry fans at the Eras Tour? That’s next-level dad goals!" A third person added, "Fans are obsessed with #TaylorSwift’s dad handing out chicken tenders at Eras Tour in London. While Scott Kingsley Swift watched his daughter sparkle on stage at Wembley Stadium, he served up some fried food to her fans." X account of iHeartRadio also posted, "Two things will never go out of style: @taylorswift13's dad, Scott Swift, and chicken tenders."

During her recent show, Taylor also focused on her parents. At Wembley Stadium, she said, "I guarantee my parents were just recording that on their phones. So anytime I'm having a very sad or bad day from now on, not only will I play the video in my mind, but I'm gonna revisit that moment a lot. Thank you so much for doing that for us," as reported by Newsweek. Meanwhile, Taylor has many famous friends backing her on The Eras tour. After seeing one of Taylor’s London shows, Meg Ryan praised the superstar.

Earlier, Reese Witherspoon also took to Instagram to praise Swift’s performance. She wrote “What a night to remember! @taylorswift in front of 70,000 incredible fans. The stellar song choices, inspired choreography, other-worldly art design… an incredible night to dance, sing, and feel so much JOY .. thank you [Taylor] and the whole ERAS tour team for shining so bright tonight.” Supermodel Gigi Hadid has showcased her Swiftie side before, dancing and singing along at the Reputation tour. Similarly, the girl band Haim was spotted enjoying the show from the crowd, according to ELLE Magazine.