Khloe Kardashian Shares Heartwarming Moments With Son Tatum After Legally Changing His Name

Reality TV starKhloe Kardashian, known for her appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and her entrepreneurial ventures, recently melted hearts with a series of sweet snapshots on her Snapchat. The 39-year-old mother, who legally filed for her second child with ex Tristan Thompson to be named Tatum Thompson just a few days back, shared a glimpse of her cherished motherhood journey.

In one heartwarming photo posted on her Snapchat, Khloé lay on a cozy sofa, wrapped in a blanket, while cradling her one-year-old son, Tatum, above her. The little one sported an infectious smile, complete with a chic bucket hat, green shorts, and no shirt, clearly relishing the special moment with his famous mom.

Khloé captioned the post with the words, "Summer days with my little man," accompanied by baby and heart emojis. The reality star also posted a close-up image of Tatum, dressed in a white tee shirt, his joyful demeanor captured perfectly, as he seemed to enjoy the attention of both the camera and his doting mother.

Khloé further showcased the loving bond between Tatum and her niece, Dream, who is the daughter of her brother Rob Kardashian. Sharing a photo of the two adorable cousins, she wrote, "Seeing the love these two share! Cousins."

Khloé's recent filing to legally change her son's name comes after initially naming him as "Baby Kardashian" on his birth certificate. Until recently, the ex-couple had not finalized a moniker for their child. According to The US Sun, in California, once decided, the name becomes permanent unless a court order intervenes.

Khloé and Tristan Thompson, 32, welcomed their son via surrogacy in July 2022, naming him Tatum. However, they had not officially settled on his full name until now. The couple also shares a daughter, True, who is five years old.

The birth of Tatum followed a period of turmoil in their relationship, including Tristan's infidelity with Maralee Nichols, with whom he secretly fathered a child. Khloé's choice of the name "Tatum Robert" pays homage to her late father, Robert Kardashian, who passed away in September 2003, and her younger brother, Robert.

Tristan Thompson, an NBA star, is also a father to son Theo, 1, with Maralee Nichols, and Prince, 6, with his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig. Tristan's revelation of fathering a child with Maralee came to light in January 2022, leading to public apologies and a candid acknowledgment of the situation.

Kardashian said, "What's done is done, so what would I still be holding on to something for? I don’t need to 'punish' him because I'm not getting back with him." Moreover, Khloé recently opened up about her feelings of disconnection from Tatum due to the surrogacy process.

