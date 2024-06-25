Taylor Swift Throws Shade on Haters Before Playing ‘thanK you aIMee’: 'F–k You, Aimee'

Taylor Swift took a direct jibe at haters before she proceeded to play her famed track thanK you aIMee. The Grammy-winning singer addressed her fans saying, "I was thinking about getting to play Wembley Stadium," per US Weekly. She continued, "That’s not remotely normal [and] it is so insane for you to [have] done that for me … and for my crew because we get to play Wembley Stadium eight times this summer."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Gotham

"You clearly thought this was a good idea [and] you wanted this to happen. Blows me away. I’ll spend forever trying to thank you for that." Swift added, "On the other hand, it really makes me think about how every time someone talks s—t, it just makes me work even harder and it makes me even tougher. So, it also makes me incredibly thankful for those people," Swift added. The concert in London was held for the second time, as a part of the Eras Tour, on June 22. The track which is a part of the recent album The Tortured Poets Department, is speculated to be a diss track on Kim Kardashian explaining their feud. The audience of Wembley Stadium cheered as the songstress proceeded to sing.

The rift between the two stars, developed amid Kanye West's false claim that Swift had agreed with him to add her name in his rap song, Famous. The track included a reference that claimed Swift gained fame with the help of West, and also called her "that bitch." Swift had attacked rapper West and claimed this was not the version she heard before permitting him to use her name. Following this, Kardashian shared a short edited call record between West and her husband that led the netizens to slam the Cruel Summer hitmaker. Years later, the original call record resurfaced strengthened Swift's claim, and left Kardashian red-faced per Page Six.

EPIC! CLASSY & OH SO EPIC! — Harry, Meghan’s Spare (@ViQueenie) June 24, 2024

The track aIMee is Swift's final word on the feud between her and the Kardashians. "You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar. That took me down psychologically to a place I’d never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard," according to Forbes Swift had stated.

Boom! #TaylorSwift just responded to #DaveGrohl's shade that she doesn't play live! At her sold out Wembley Stadium concert in London just now, she said: pic.twitter.com/CX7ZVYNq2K — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) June 23, 2024

The lyrics of the song slam a "bronze, spray-tanned" bully her mom "wish[es] were dead." The lyrics go on like this, "All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was buildin’ somethin'. And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed, ‘F–k you, Aimee,’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushin’ / But I can’t forget the way you made me heal."