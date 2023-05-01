Simone Biles Said 'I Do' In This $120 Dress While Keeping Haters In Line On Her Wedding Day

Simone Biles officially tied the knot with NFL player Jonathan Owens on April 22 in an intimate courthouse wedding. As it turns out, the bride's look was pulled together just this week, reports PageSix. Following the surprise wedding drop, the Olympic gymnast revealed through her Instagram story that the stunning intimate ceremony was just round one!

Over the weekend, Biles revealed she was "officially Owens" with a series of stunning wedding photos taken by Houston-based photographer Rachel Taylor. In the intimate photos, the 26-year-old Olympic gymnast wore a four-tiered Selfie Leslie dress as she celebrated her courthouse wedding with the 27-year-old NFL player. Owens matched her elegant aesthetic in a beige suit with a white shirt, checkered belt, and white loafers.

The gymnast shared she has four dresses planned for her destination celebration, which will happen in the next few weeks. However, her budget-friendly courthouse gown made a big statement. As it turns out, Biles purchased the Selfie Leslie dress this April and the wide-fit strappy sandals from Pretty Little Thing that she can be seen wearing in her rooftop wedding pictures. Even the athletes' wedding bands were ordered from Amazon because they are saving their real wedding bands for their upcoming destination wedding.

Described as the Auguste Tiered Frill Midi Dress on the Selfie Leslie website, the gown worn by Biles retails for $120 and runs from a size XS to XXL. As for her shoes, it appears Biles went for a pair of lace-up sandals that are currently on sale for $32 on the Pretty Little Thing website.

The gymnast styled her hair back into an elegant, high ponytail with waves for the occasion. However, some people on Twitter had opinions about her wedding day look, taking issue with her baby hairs and edges not being perfectly slicked back, per PageSix. One commenter called her hair "a mess," while another suggested that her "edges should have been laid."

"Simone Biles is one of THEE top gymnasts we've ever seen, has overcome situations of abuse and other obstacles in her childhood, has defined her own success and found love and is now happily married," tweeted internet personality Cindy Noir on April 23. "And y'all worried about her hair…..?!" In Biles' response to the tweet, it appeared that she had come across some of the negative comments on social media. "I think they also forget I live in HOUSTON TEXAS & I sweat those out!! soon as we stepped outside for pics…but they can keep complaining idc idc idc," she wrote back.

i think they also forget i live in HOUSTON TEXAS & I sweat those out!! soon as we stepped outside for pics



but they can keep complaining idc idc idc — Simone Biles Owens (@Simone_Biles) April 23, 2023

Meanwhile, fans rushed to congratulate Biles on her wedding and called out some of the haters on Twitter. "It’s insane. #SimoneBiles looked absolutely gorgeous on her wedding day and so happy," said one fan. "I'm so happy for her and wish her and her husband all the happiness in the world. I hope she ignores the jealous haters." Biles' wedding was a legal formality, and she still plans to have a bigger celebration later on. She explained, "We're going to be out of the country, so we wanted to make sure we did it legally here first." While her budget bridal look has already made waves, we can't wait to see what she wears for her nuptials abroad.