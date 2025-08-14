Taylor Swift Spills First-Date Secrets – The ‘Insane’ Question She Asked Travis Kelce That Left Him Speechless

When talking about her first date with Travis Kelce, which happened shortly after the Chiefs tight end went to an Eras Tour performance in Kansas City in the summer of 2023, Taylor Swift didn’t mince words.

Swift recounted not knowing anything about football during her world-consuming interview on the “New Heights” podcast on Wednesday. She also asked Kelce “the most insane question” about playing in the Super Bowl against his brother, former Eagles center Jason Kelce, who retired in March 2024.

“I was certain he wasn’t insane during our initial conversations. Swift, 35, described him as “like a human exclamation point.” “I now utilize a lot more exclamation points. Furthermore, you don’t criticize me for not knowing anything about the world you live in.

“On our first date, I legitimately asked him what it was like when the Chiefs played the Eagles in the Super Bowl, and he looked across the line of scrimmage and saw his brother standing five feet away from him,” reports the New York Post.

Since the brothers played offensive positions and wouldn’t be on the field simultaneously, Travis was unable to express his thoughts. “He didn’t even give me a glance,” Swift chuckled.

“I see now how crazy that inquiry was. I assumed that everyone was out there simultaneously. I had no idea what a first down meant. It was a tight end. I developed an obsession with it after falling in love with it.

If you want to know whether Taylor Swift has been legit converted into a football fan, here’s your proof 😂 (🎥: @newheightshow) pic.twitter.com/LzXviZSUtw — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) August 14, 2025

When Swift and Kelce were seen holding hands in New York City in October 2023, they made their relationship public. Swift said in a December interview with Time magazine that she was a couple when she went to the Bears game at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24 and “we walked right in” via the general admission doors.

Swift remarked, “I adore this new world that Travis has shown me.” There is a lot of pressure on these players, but it’s also a lot of pleasure and excitement. I have a great deal of respect for every member of his team since the strain on sports is so different.

On the show, Kelce frequently declared that he was the luckiest man alive. Swift joked, “Because there was never a camera on it,” in response to Kelce’s statement, “I’ve been so lucky because I never got to see what the suite was when I played.”

“If this guy isn’t crazy, this is sort of what I’ve been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager.” — Taylor Swift on her initial thoughts of Travis Kelce from when they first started dating. (https://t.co/wV4tHvewrn) pic.twitter.com/p5IJ1E4OQP — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 13, 2025

Regarding her connection to sports prior to Kelce, Swift remarked, “I grew up in [Pennsylvania], and I always used to hear my dad yelling at the screen while watching Eagles games.” “I would attend athletic events in order to perform the national anthem.” To get me to perform music, everything was a means to an end.

However, [Travis] is the reason I grew so fixated on athletics. As his representative, I am competitive. Swift said earlier in the episode that Travis’ decision to utilize the “New Heights” podcast as his personal dating app two years ago “got me a boyfriend.”