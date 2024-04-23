Taylor Swift Reacts to Her Exes Being Ranked on Instagram, Fans Lose It: 'So Unhinged It’s Wild'

With the release of each new album, Grammy winner Taylor Swift's romantic history becomes a hot topic of discussion. The Lover hitmaker's thirty-one-tracked recent album, The Tortured Poets Department, once again shines a spotlight on her previous relationships with ex-partners. As per Marca, Swift engaged with a social media meme that rated her ex-boyfriends in a pyramidal hierarchy. Shared by the Betches media page on Instagram, the image was a clever adaptation of the ranking system from the reality series Dance Moms, featuring coach Abby Lee Miller. In this version, Swift's current boyfriend, Travis Kelce, topped the order while Taylor Lautner, Tom Hiddleston, and Harry Styles occupied the middle row. Lastly, Calvin Harris, Jake Gyllenhaal, Matty Healy, and Joe Alwyn (her most recent ex) made up the bottom row.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Betches Media (@betches)

As per The NY Daily News, Swift initially thought the image was cute and liked it, but after fans went crazy over her response, she quickly disliked it. “I can't believe Taylor liked this…She is coming for Joe,” one fan commented on the post, while a second fan echoed, “She’s so unhinged it’s wild.” "Tag that Swiftie (we all know one)," Betches captioned their post.

i need the girl who does the ex’s reacting to taylor swift to do more on TTPD — Jenn 🖤 (@Jenn_Agarx) April 22, 2024

The Instagram post was a carousel, and the first image talked about the Wildest Dreams singer's easter eggs in her new album. The second post bore clues from the lyrics and themes of the album. As per Newsweek, the third post read, "Where are all the people that aren't Swifties and won't spend an entire week decoding Easter eggs but can still recite Taylor Swift's entire dating history from memory."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Manny Carabel

Swift's past romance with Alwyn, who became well-known from the television series Conversations With Friends, was mentioned in the fifth post. Besides, her recent albums have also sparked a lot of fan theories about her relationship with the actor. "Every time we get a new lyric the Hunger Games cannon goes off," one fan mocked in the post. However, Swift indirectly asked her fans not to target her exes while announcing the debut of her new album.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

She spoke about the particular chapter with Alwyn being closed in the caption of an Instagram post. "...An anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions, and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time- one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure. This period of the author’s life is now over, the chapter is closed and boarded up. There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed. And upon further reflection, a good number of them turned out to be self-inflicted. This writer is of the firm belief that our tears become holy in the form of ink on a page. Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it. And then all that’s left behind is the tortured poetry..."