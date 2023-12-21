As Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce continues to make headlines, the couple might be under pressure to cope with all the speculation and attention on their personal lives. While speaking to TIME as its 2023 Person of the Year, Swift shared that she feels 'the happiest I’ve ever felt.' Things started to go south quickly after Swift declared her delight, a source informed Life & Style Magazine. “She and Travis are now five months into their relationship, and because of all the attention and the scrutiny, they’re starting to feel the pressure. All eyes are on them, and friends are worried the pair won’t make it,” the source shared.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

Also Read: Taylor Swift’s Sparkling Opal Ring Stirs Engagement Rumors With Travis Kelce

Despite being one of the most talked about pairs of 2023, it appears as though Kelce and Swift are currently experiencing a difficult reality check. “It’s a little different. It’s been a whirlwind between her concerts, his football games, and meeting each other’s parents and friends. Now that they’re coming down to earth a little, there appears to be trouble ahead,” the source added. As the Midnight singer currently has time before her Eras Tour resumes, some 'difficult conversations' are coming up, said the source. “For one thing, they’ve had to deal with nasty rumors.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

A Barstool Sports report that claimed Kelce and influencer Kayla Nicole, 32, split in 2022 after five years together because he's cheap and 'kept making her pay for half of everything' was refuted by Kelce. There was also the claim made by Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi that Taylor and her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 32, secretly married during their six-year romance, which ended earlier this year. Swift's representative called this claim 'a fabricated lie.'

Also Read: Taylor Swift Baked This Very Sweet Homemade Treat for Travis Kelce Before His Game

Then, in October, Kelce's former girlfriend Maya Benberry, 31, whom he briefly dated in 2016 after meeting her on his reality dating program, Catching Kelce, accused him of cheating and called him a 'narcissist.' “While Taylor doesn’t believe any of it,” says a source, “it’s still hard to ignore and creates some tension between her and Travis.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Also Read: Taylor Swift Wore a Ring Symbolic of Her Love Story With NFL Star Travis Kelce on Her Birthday

There was a lot of conjecture leading up to Swift's 34th birthday last week that Kelce would go all out, per The Things. According to one story, he organized a sizable celebration for her friends and family. Kelce was nowhere to be found as Swift celebrated by going out in New York with a number of her well-known pals, but he was busy with football-related commitments. Nonetheless, this led to much speculation that there was a problem between the two, demonstrating the intense scrutiny surrounding their relationship.

“They seem committed to each other,” the source concluded, “but Taylor always seems committed to whoever she’s dating. This time could be different, though. She lights up every time she sees Travis. She may finally have found ‘the one.’"

More from Inquisitr

Taylor Swift Responds to Jeering Patriots Fans by Blowing a Kiss: “I Knew It Was Coming”

Travis Kelce Doesn’t Look at Taylor Swift Like He Used to at His Ex Kayla, “Vibes Are Off": Swifties