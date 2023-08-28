When Jennifer Aniston Looked Like She Was “Stabbed in the Heart” While Discussing Brangelina Rumors

So what if you are Jennifer Aniston - breakups are painful. More so when the one you loved moved on with somebody else, just like Brad Pitt jumped to Angelina Jolie rather quickly. In an old interview with Vanity Fair, the Friends alum opened up about her lingering feelings for Pitt, real and raw.

Image Source: Getty Images | Emma McIntyre

Also Read: These Top 6 Hairstyles Sported by Jennifer Aniston Were a Style Statement in 'Friends'

The 2006 interview resurfaced online, where she candidly talked about her relationship with Pitt. At the time, they were the "it" couple of Hollywood. So when they announced their separation, their fans were as distraught as Aniston, and some (fans) still are. The interview was right after her marriage ended, reported Her.

The media reports were full of Brangelina rumors, and it was obvious that Aniston had heard of it. And this led her to speak up regarding her heartbreak. And it's worth praising how gracefully she handled the divorce and the rumors despite being hurt. Her fans, who already love her, will admire her more.

Image Source: Getty Images | Peter Kramer

The interview was opened by the writer Leslie Bennetts, who claimed that as soon as Aniston opened the door of her Malibu home, she greeted the host and burst into tears. Bennetts revealed, "She's been holed up in lately. She gives me a radiant smile and an effusive hello." Aniston clarified, "I haven't been feeling emotional lately, really, I haven't."

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston’s Closest Friends Are Women From the ‘Woo Woo Circle'

The reporter described the Just Go With It star mirroring her character of Rachel Green from Friends, where she used to flutter her hands when in distress. But this time, Bennetts said, didn't make her laugh like in the show. Not just that, when the interviewer asked her about Brangelina expecting their first baby already, she looked like someone had "stabbed her in the heart."

Also Read: Here's Why Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Vountarily Took Pay Cuts in Friends Season 3

Between two months of their divorce, the reports of Brangelina being pregnant started to surface, and it wasn't an easy pill to swallow. Aniston said, "I would be a robot if I said I didn't feel moments of anger, of hurt, of embarrassment. I just don't know what happened." She added, "There's a lot I don't understand, a lot I don't know, and probably never will know, really."

The 54-year-old admitted whatever happened was barbaric. "I have to think there's some reason I have called this into my life; I have to believe that - otherwise, it's just cruel," Aniston continued. Although both Jolie and Pitt denied any romantic involvement while he was still married to Aniston, the reports suggested a possible "infidelity" on Pitt's part.

Image Source: Getty Images | Jason Merritt

But, the actress was a loving wife who would have rather believed her husband than the media reports. When the journalist asked about Pitt's faithfulness, Aniston said, "I choose to believe my husband. At this point, I wouldn't be surprised by anything, but I would much rather choose to believe him."

Despite the heartbreak, she confessed her real feelings for Pitt. "I love Brad; I really love him. I will love him for the rest of my life." She also praised him, "He's a fantastic man. I don't regret any of it, and I'm not going to beat myself up about it. We spent seven very intense years together; we taught each other a lot—about healing and about fun."

More from Inquisitr

Adam Sandler Sends Flowers To Jennifer Aniston On Every Mother's Day As a Symbol of Support

Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Feeling 'Kind of Alone' and other Relationship Struggles