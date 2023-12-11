Taylor Swift’s unparalleled success has not only crowned her Time magazine’s "Person of the Year" but has also ignited conspiracy theories among some MAGA supporters. As Swift continues to dominate headlines globally, her designation as the Person of the Year has triggered speculation about her potential role in the 2024 presidential election. The 33-year-old pop sensation has been riding a wave of victories, from her record-breaking Eras Tour, which is projected to become the most profitable tour in history, her impact on local economies during tour stops, and a significant rise in football viewership linked to her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce. It is a wide spectrum of Swift's talent and aura.

While Swift’s achievements are widely celebrated, some 'Make America Great Again' conservatives have raised eyebrows, suggesting that her cult-like following could be exploited for political gains. The social media account @EndWokeness expressed skepticism, stating, "Taylor Swift has a cult-like following that would drink poisoned Kool-Aid for her. The media knows this and is feeding it. Music. Entertainment. Sports. Now they crowned her Person of the Year, the next step? Politics. If you don't think the regime has plans to weaponize her just in time for 2024, you have not been paying attention," Laura Loomer, a prominent right-wing figure, echoed these sentiments, asserted, “It "isn't shocking since she's who the Democrats are counting on to interfere in the 2024 Presidential election. What would the Democrats do without their idol who runs through men like water and spews anti-Trump drivel every chance she gets? Her entire world tour has become a Democrat Party Voter Registration drive."

According to Newsweek, Swift once wrote in an Instagram post, "In the past, I've been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now, I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country." Figures like Charlie Kirk and Jack Posobiec have even attributed GOP losses in certain states to Swift's purported influence, they urged, "Swift was already named as a co-Person of the Year in 2017 for her work helping to launch the MeToo movement. She has been used [as] a statecraft asset for years, 2024 will be the full payoff."

Despite the conspiracy theories surrounding Swift's Time magazine win, her influence in both music and social issues cannot be denied. The speculation underscores the intersection of celebrity, politics, and public perception in an era where every move is scrutinized for its potential impact beyond the entertainment realm. As Swift continues to navigate fame and activism, the upcoming years may reveal the extent of her influence, both in the music charts and the political arena.

