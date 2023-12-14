Taylor Swift Gets Some Good News About ‘Eras Tour’ Movie After Kansas City Chiefs Lose Game

Taylor Swift got a blow dealt to her on the last Chief's game, but some news came along to cheer her right back up. Taylor Swift consoled Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce during a difficult defeat to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The two were seen leaving Arrowhead Stadium holding hands. Taylor was also clearly dejected following the devastating loss, per Marca.

📸| @TaylorSwift13 leaving the game with Travis Kelce pic.twitter.com/Y1oFphW80j — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) December 11, 2023

But when her boyfriend's team fell, Swift received some good news to lift her spirits, adding yet another highlight to a year full of them. On December 11, the day after the defeat, the music sensation's record-breaking concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour received a Golden Globe nomination for 2024 in the cinematic and box office accomplishment category, per TODAY. The film chronicling her fully booked Eras Tour has already surpassed all previous concert films in the United States in terms of box office receipts.

Although Swift, 34, has strong competition with movies like Oppenheimer and Barbie at the Golden Globes, which will broadcast on CBS on January 7, she still has a chance to win because of the sheer volume of business her movie is generating.

Taylor is nominated for a Golden Globe! Nomination for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement for #TSTheErasTourFilm! 😍🥹😃🎥 pic.twitter.com/fzlTFgQhQ2 — Dana 🎄 🕯️ISO ERAS NOLA 🕯️ “You’re so awesome!” (@DanaBrigoli) December 11, 2023

Swift was awarded Time magazine's Person of the Year last week, earning her a nomination for a Golden Globe. Since Time began awarding the honor in 1927, she became the first performer to get it.

The great news is much too important for the couple, who must still be reeling from the December 10 game, per Entertainment Tonight. The Chiefs had a difficult game where they came close to winning but lost due to a controversial call made by the referees in the fourth quarter. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney successfully caught a ball from Kelce in the moment and raced into the end zone for a score, but the play was ruled invalid by the officials because Toney was offsides at the snap. Travis' Chiefs colleagues responded angrily to the decision.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by MEGA

Following the contentious referee call, Swift and Kelce put on a unified front. The Nothing New singer, 33, and the 34-year-old football player were spotted holding hands soon after the game, which concluded in a 20-17 victory for the Buffalo Bills. Travis was spotted sporting the same attire that he had on when he entered the stadium: khaki pants and a beige lumberjack jacket. Some fans surmised that Travis's attire may have been a reference to Taylor Swift's Evermore album, which is approaching its third anniversary. After the game, Taylor, for her part, kept her big black overcoat and black miniskirt on but took off her Chiefs sweater to expose a stylish black top with silver accents.

Taylor also experienced an intriguing situation during the game when Tony Romo, an NFL analyst and former quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, called her Travis' wife while he was on the air with announcing partner Jim Nantz, causing her to blush adorably!

