Taylor Swift Fans Mock Her Breakup Contract as She Cheers for Travis Kelce Past Their Split Date

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce break up rumors flooded the internet amid speculations that she won't be appearing to support him for the games. The Grammy-award-winning singer however ensured that she shunned the rumors gracefully. She marked her presence on a glittery note quite literally and attended the Chiefs versus Saints game on October 7.

🚨| Taylor Swift stuns arriving at Arrowhead Stadium for today's Chiefs vs Saints game!



pic.twitter.com/URjiojzVe4 — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) October 7, 2024

Swift appeared in a plaid mini dress with a glitter freckle look. She was spotted cheering for Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium after skipping the 35-year-old's birthday. The fans took a sigh of relief and took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their love for the celebrity couple. @thethrill57 commented, "With her dad! That dude loves football. I’m sure he loves this relationship as well lol" @SimplyInaya tweeted, "Taylor Swift is back and ready to cheer at the Chiefs vs. Saints game! Her energy is sure to bring an extra spark to the stadium!"

The woman of the moment 🌹 — JAS (@JasADRxquisites) October 7, 2024

@theswiftpussy sarcastically called out the rumors and said, "But but the contract is already fulfilled." @NellyNevils wrote, "These two are incredibly beautiful together! So happy they found each other! She is so elegant," wishing the couple the best. @maliksaleem268 wrote, "Excited to see her cheer on the Chiefs—what a perfect matchup.-:)))" Fans of the Lavender Haze hitmaker also known as Swifties were excited to see her drop by at the stadium and cheer for her boyfriend. Swift will soon be heading for the next leg of her Eras Tour after taking a break from it. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs won the game by 5-0 and headed to the historic third straight Super Bowl title as per the Daily Mail.

Taylor Swift has arrived for Monday Night Football 🌟



📺 #NOvsKC | 8:15 PM ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/t6gU95nJsM — ESPN (@espn) October 7, 2024

The appearance by Swift silenced several who claimed that the duo were on a contractual PR relationship which is supposedly over. The allegations went haywire after Swift missed out on Kelce's birthday while on a break from her global music tour. The rumors spread like wildfire which forced the legal representatives of Kelce to intervene and call it a baseless rumor. The lawyer also said, "We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents." Meanwhile, the fabricated document of Full Scope which is Kelce's PR company has also been denounced by the the company representatives.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by PTR

"These documents are entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued, or authorized by this agency," the company said as reported by People. The source of the fake document has been traced to Reddit which has now been deleted and untraceable. Nevertheless, the pair seems to be on solid ground after Swift's recent show of support. The couple was first spotted together in September 2023 but, Kelce admitted that he tried meeting her in July 2023 during her concert in Arrowhead Stadium. It's been a year of them dating each other as their romance bloomed with many ups and hypes from the fans.