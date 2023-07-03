Taylor Swift Fan Shares Hilarious Reason Behind the Bizarre Attire She Wore to Concert: "Instant Legend"

A Taylor Swift fan who disguised herself to attend the singer's concert so her employers wouldn't know she was there has been labeled an "instant icon" by fellow Swifties. After calling in sick to work so she could go to the stadium and pick up some souvenirs, the fan gave an interview to a local TV station, WKRC-TV, while wearing a soft blanket over her head.

In Cincinnati, Ohio, where Swift was performing, the fan joined tens of thousands of others who had set up camp in downtown Cincinnati. She traveled 100 miles from Louisville to join the group of fans who had been camped out since two in the morning. She planned to be at the performance early in order to purchase some special items, such as a $40 tank top and a $75 hoodie, per Daily Mail.

Thousands are camped out in downtown Cincinnati ahead of the Taylor Swift merchandise truck opening for business... and that includes a couple of anonymous fans from Louisville skipping work. 😂 #swiftinnati #taylorswift pic.twitter.com/X6hY6OjjKF — Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) June 29, 2023

Outside the stadium, local journalist Annie Brown spoke with fans and the interview instantly went viral. She announced, "There are two Swifties here who shall remain anonymous, who called in sick to work. They traveled here from Louisville, so they've gotten quite a drive here. They've been here since about 2:45 in the morning." Two people were standing behind Annie, each wearing a blanket and sunglasses. Annie asked one of the two, "Can you tell me what Taylor Swift means to you? She must mean a lot to you because you're here and you've called in sick."

"That is very true. I almost called my daughter's middle name Taylor," she replied. "I'm taking an 11-year-old little girl – it's her first time. I went to the show in Nashville, so it's more for her," the other said. Some fans called the performance "their Super Bowl." Many people who saw the clip online thought it was "hilarious" and named the Swiftie "an instant legend." One wrote, "Keep it weird, Louisville."

Cincinnati I couldn’t love you more. Had the best two nights with you!! Last night was so special getting to sing ‘I miss you, I’m sorry’ with @gracieabrams in the acoustic set and bringing out @aaron_dessner to play ‘Ivy’ in his hometown. 🥹 See you soon Kansas City, meanwhile… pic.twitter.com/w7oyGn2Mxb — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 2, 2023

"LMFAOOOOOOO. I just know she gon f**k around and wear that same gray quarter zip to work one day and tell on herself," said one. Another fan wrote, "Most hilarious thing I've ever seen on the news!"

Swift's Eras tour, which she will wrap up in August before continuing with foreign concerts in 2024, is presently in the middle of its US leg. Sabrina Carpenter will join her as a special guest for the UK and Europe leg, which will begin on May 9 in Paris and end on August 17 in London. Celebrities including Miles Teller, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Lawrence, Camila Cabello, and Shawn Mendes have attended the US tour in big numbers.

Another Swiftie recently made headlines as she has attended eight Eras concerts in the US and has shared her top tips for securing tickets to the star singer's Australian tour. Jemima Skelley spent three months in North America after the megastar's tour and is an expert at handling the confusing internet ticketing system.

