Taylor Swift Fan Who Attended 8 Eras Tour Shows Shares Tips for Purchasing Australian Tickets

Having seen eight Eras concerts in the US, a Taylor Swift devotee has offered her best advice for getting tickets to the star singer's Australian tour. Following the megastar's tour, Jemima Skelley spent three months in North America and is skilled at navigating the confusion of the internet ticketing system.

The 31-year-old has VIP tickets to Taylor's Sydney concert, thanks to the Amex pre-sale, but she is still on the hunt for more. She has offered her best advice for becoming one of the people who gets to see Taylor perform live in Australia.

On Friday at 10 a.m., fans will be guided to a waiting "lounge" and given a spot in a virtual queue before tickets go on sale. Jemima advised entering the lounge using a variety of gadgets, including mobile phones, laptops, tablets, and desktop computers, as well as several browsers, including Chrome and Safari. In a statement, a Ticketek representative claimed that the wait was loosely organized and that those who came in early were not at the front.

"Everyone in the Ticketek lounge has an equal opportunity to get into the site regardless of when they have arrived," they said, adding that it made the process "fair." The official suggestion from Ticketek is to enter the lounge 15 minutes before tickets go on sale and to refrain from refreshing your browser once there because the page will do so automatically.

Study the seat map before you enter to have a general notion of the section you want and your pricing range, said Jemima. There will be a six-minute time limit to choose the seats you want and buy them if you do manage to get past the lounge and have the option to buy tickets. Jemima advised buying "whatever you can get" and avoiding wasting time talking to pals.

To ensure a simple checkout procedure if you do manage to obtain tickets, she also advised making sure all of your Ticketek details are accurate beforehand. Even though there are only 450,000 tickets available, millions of fans will fight for them, causing many to miss out. Jemima urged followers not to give up, though. "If you miss out, it's not the end of the world. The resale laws here are much better than in the US, so you won't be paying thousands for resale tickets if they pop up," she said, according to Daily Mail.

The Swiftie took a plane to America in April with tickets in hand for five Eras performances, including the Nashville premiere. In an article for 9Honey, Jemima claimed that she and her fellow Swifties had made a "detailed spreadsheet" containing several presale codes and information about who is in charge of procuring tickets for which performances.

"For the US Eras shows, it's common for the official ticket seller to release a handful of tickets sporadically in the days leading up to the shows. Some are obstructed-view seats for $200, some are floor tickets for $49. It's random and unpredictable, but for heaps of fans it's their only choice," she revealed.

She added, "The tickets are hard to get. Most of the time, if you're lucky enough to get them in your cart, they'll disappear as you're entering your card information, scooped up by a bot and resold on Stubhub for four times the price."

