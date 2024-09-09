Taylor Swift Breaks Biggest Wedding Fashion Rule With Travis Kelce at Model's NYC Nuptials

Taylor Swift, known for breaking records, this time smashed a long-standing tradition at the wedding of model Karen Elson and Electric Lady Studios owner, Lee Foster. On September 7, Swift turned heads in a cream linen Zimmerman dress, raising eyebrows by bending a major wedding dress rule—wearing white-adjacent attire. Swift attended the NYC ceremony alongside her beau, NFL star Travis Kelce. The duo embodied a modern version of Grease icons, with Swift channeling a fresh take on Sandy Olsson. Her cream dress, adorned with scalloped edges and a floral design, added a romantic, ethereal touch.

As per Glamour, completing the ensemble, Swift revived her iconic red lipstick and styled her hair in a sleek bun. The ‘something blue’ tradition was also in play with her choice of a Vivienne Westwood purse, subtly balancing out her bold choice. Meanwhile, Kelce exuded effortless cool, matching Swift’s vibe with an all-black outfit. He donned a Vivienne Westwood short-sleeved cardigan, paired with trousers and loafers, all while rocking a slicked-back hairstyle.

As per Today, Elson, a model and musician known for her unique style, appeared radiant in a custom Valentino silk tulle gown. The bride’s couture look effortlessly stole the spotlight, even with guests wearing shades typically avoided at weddings. Elson’s daughter, Scarlett, also wore an ivory slip dress as the sole bridesmaid, further indicating that the bride wasn’t bound by convention. The couple met in 2022 and their shared connection to Electric Lady Studios—a historic recording studio in Manhattan—made the venue an obvious choice for their nuptials. Elson stated, "He’s [Foster] put his heart and soul into (Electric Lady). It’s really his home.”

Just days before the wedding, Kelce had kicked off the NFL season with a win for the Kansas City Chiefs, with Swift cheering him on from the stands. Kelce was equally thrilled that Swift took such an interest in the sport when they started dating over a year ago. During his appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, he gushed, “She had just been so open to learning the game, she didn’t know much about the rules and everything. I think what makes her so good in her profession is that she’s so detailed in every aspect of it—from the words to the music to even the releases and the music videos and everything. She’s so detailed and a part of it is that I think she was just curious about the profession.”

While Swift’s outfit ignited conversation, she was not the only one thinking outside the traditional wedding fashion boundaries. Fellow singer Lana Del Rey also flaunted a pastel palette, donning a pale blue halter dress with floral embroidery, which was photographed nearly white in comparison to her boyfriend Jeremy Dufrene’s dark blue suit.