Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s longtime fans are celebrating after save-the-date notices for their highly anticipated wedding were sent to family and close friends. New reports revealed additional details about what some fans have described as the “wedding of the year.”

The pair made headlines when she announced their engagement on August 26, 2025. The couple posted the news on Instagram with the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

They met in 2023 and kept their romance under wraps until media scrutiny began. Rumors grew as the Grammy winner was spotted attending Kansas City Chiefs games, where her appearances drew significant fan attention.

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According to Hello! Magazine, the ‘Style’ singer is set to exchange vows on July 3 in New York City. Guests reportedly received special save-the-date invitations with a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) that had to be signed after confirming attendance.

July 3 has circulated as a rumored wedding date because it falls just before July 4, a major US holiday celebrating American independence.

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On the “New Heights” podcast, Travis Kelce hinted at a summer wedding, saying, “All the weddings I’ve been to — my friends always do them in the summer.”

In another candid conversation, Grind City Media featured an episode of “Jessica Benson and CJ Hunt Live” titled “Will Taylor Swift and Travis Have a Bigger Wedding Than the Royal Family?” It discussed how their events could allegedly be more grand and popular than the British royal wedding

In December 2025, Page Six reported that the couple had booked Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, for a June 13, 2026, wedding. However, plans appear to have changed recently.

A source told the outlet in November that Swift and Kelce were considering scrapping the Rhode Island idea and going “all out at a totally different venue” that could host more guests.

During an appearance on the Graham Norton Show, Swift said smaller weddings can be more stressful because of difficult guest list decisions and chaos. She also said that nearly everyone she has ever interacted with might receive an invitation.

Reports suggest the couple is considering New York City because it has personal significance to the artist and has become a favorite spot for Kelce. On his November 12 episode of New Heights, the Ohio native shared his appreciation for New York’s energy, saying he enjoys walking around the city and diverse neighborhoods.

“It’s cool to just kinda vibe around the city,” he added.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift became New York City’s Global Welcome Ambassador from 2014 to 2015, alongside being vocal about her love for New York City, famously known as “the city that never sleeps.”

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Taylor Swift paid tribute to it in her 2014 hit ‘Welcome to New York’ and later referenced the city again in her 2019 track ‘Cornelia Street.’ With catchy lyrics comparing the city’s charisma to true love, the song includes lines like “Like any real love, it’s ever-changing, like any true love, it drives you crazy.”

The songs also talk about Taylor Swift’s early days in her career, where she lived in a rented apartment in the West Village, Manhattan. Now she owns a luxurious property portfolio in Tribeca (Triangle Below Canal Street), a neighborhood in Lower Manhattan.

It is widely expected that Jason Kelce could serve as Travis Kelce’s best man, while Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid may be part of Swift’s bachelorette celebrations.