Taylor Swift And Blake Lively Are Still Brewing Bad Blood? Source Reveals Truth Behind Reunion Buzz

The spotlight-grabbing Justin Baldoni courtroom drama has caused a rift between former BFFs Taylor Swift and Blake Lively. While the legal proceedings weren’t exactly because of any feud between the two ladies, the Wildest Dreams singer could not help but feel a little used after Lively dragged her name during the case’s proceedings against Baldoni. So much so has been the ill spell that the two besties, who would be frequently photographed together, are scarcely even seen crossing paths during any event that would require their mutual attendance.

For the unversed, Swift and Lively had the fallout after the latter’s legal mess with Justin Baldoni. The Gossip Girl starlet accused Baldoni of s—— harassment, breach of contract, retaliation, and several other alleged offenses. In counter-response, the actor-director had filed a countersuit against her for $400 million in January 2025, where he accused Lively of extortion and defamation. He further made shocking claims against Blake, exclaiming that she weaponized her friendship with Taylor Swift.

Moreover, with the release of a series of messages exchanged between the actress and Baldoni, it was revealed that Lively popularly referred to her husband, Ryan Reynolds, as well as Swift, as her ‘dragons.’

Amid all the turmoil, Lively and Swift reportedly entered a complete no-communication phase, which appears to have damaged their friendship beyond repair. Recently, there had been reports about the two rekindling their bond with a rather low-key reunion. However, a source close to the two, as quoted by Page Six, claims otherwise.

The source mentions that Lively and Taylor have absolutely no contact with each other, and they have not spoken since the case started unfolding. Earlier, in February, another source told Page Six that Swift felt used by Lively in the entire ordeal, which is why she has cut off all communication with her. The insider reflected Swift’s take on the debacle and where she stood in all of it and said, “Taylor really wishes Blake hadn’t dragged her into this whole situation. They “have been friends for years, and Taylor cherishes genuine friendships, but she can’t help but feel used at this point.”

Well, Baldoni, in his case files, had made it quite evident that Blake Lively was indeed taking an unfair advantage of having Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds by her side. The lawsuit read, “Baldoni was not just dealing with Lively. He was also facing Lively’s ‘dragons,’ two of the most influential and wealthy celebrities in the world, who were not afraid to make things very difficult for him.”

Another source commented on the changed equations between the former best friends Lively and Swift as an aftermath of the legal case with Baldoni. Sharing the latter’s perspective, the source highlighted, “Taylor will forever be furious at how Blake quite clearly was using her for clout and leverage in her dealings with Justin. She really hates that Blake would even think like that, let alone write the things she did in that text.”

Meanwhile, Page Six had previously accessed documents in September related to the court case between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. It revealed that Taylor Swift had agreed to be deposed in the matter. However, her attorneys later denied this fact. In a letter, they denied that the artist had agreed to testify to Judge Lewis J. Liman.

The statement from Taylor Swift’s lawyer read, “My client did not agree to a deposition.” But if she is forced into a deposition, we advised (after first hearing about the deposition just three days ago) that her schedule would accommodate the time required during the week of October 20.”