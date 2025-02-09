Is Ryan Reynolds Leaving Blake Lively Over Justin Baldoni Lawsuit? Wild Rumors Swirl

As reported by TikToker @celebriteablinds_ a rumored blind item has speculated cracks in the marriage between Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively amid the lawsuit that’s happening between Lively and Justin Baldoni.

It should be noted that while the details of the blind item remain unknown, it has been speculated to be about Reynolds and Lively as the former might consider leaving the latter if the ongoing legal troubles “drag him down.”

This speculation comes at a point when Lively and Baldoni’s lawsuit is getting uglier with each passing day and new chats and evidence seem to emerge on a daily basis. With high voltage PR games and social media posts, fans had already started to think that this whole fiasco might cause troubles between the couple.

However, nothing has come from either Reynolds or Lively that could hint at things going sour on their end. In fact, Reynolds posted a picture of them together as they are seen smiling, which clearly indicates that things are fine between them.

The legal battle between Baldoni and Lively started back in December when the latter had filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department. Lively then went ahead with a formal lawsuit against Baldoni where she claimed that she has been a victim of professional misconduct, loss of wage, and sexual harassment.

Baldoni swiftly denied these allegations and he sued the New York Times for $250 million as they had published an investigative piece that had detailed the alleged defamation campaign that Baldoni and his team had run against Lively.

Besides denying the claims made by Lively, Baldoni also accused Ryan Reynolds of bullying him and added accusations against the actor in his lawsuit. Baldoni claimed that the character of Nicepool in Reynold’s 2024 blockbuster film Deadpool Vs Wolverine was aimed to take a jab at him.

The lawsuit that Baldoni filed against Lively and Reynolds mentioned, “Reynolds portrayed Nicepool as a vicious caricature of a ‘woke’ feminist before concluding the character’s arc with his violent shooting death at the hands of ‘Ladypool,’ a character voiced by Blake Lively.”

It further continued, that the character of Nicepool was in the film only “intended to be a transparent and mocking portrayal of Reynolds’ warped perception of Baldoni.”

Moreover, Baldoni has recently revealed a series of texts between him and Reynolds where they were “expressing mutual respect” that they had for each other and Reynolds also went to the extent of telling him, “I happen to adore you, Justin.”

With the emergence of new evidence almost everyday and the recent entanglement of Taylor Swift in the case, it now remains to be seen how the couple faces all of this together. Reynolds and Lively have always been a prime example of Hollywood Power Couples and from the time this whole fiasco started, they have done nothing that would show them in a negative light, in regards to their relationship.

Besides speculations made by fans, there is no solid evidence of Reynolds showing his desire to leave Lively, especially during a time when the legal battle is getting more intense than ever and the couple needs each other’s support.