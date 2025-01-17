Justin Baldoni Slaps a $400M Lawsuit Against Ryan Reynolds and His ‘It Ends With Us’ Co-star Blake Lively

Legal dramas are nothing new in the Hollywood entertainment world. But the ongoing feud of Justin Baldoni vs Blake Lively, has taken the industry by storm. Lawsuits are flying from both sides and the battle over the production of It Ends With Us keeps being nastier and dramatic with each passing day.

Baldoni, the director and protagonist of the film, has filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and their PR team. He had accused them of defamation, civil extortion, and attempts to ruin his career. Previously, he had filed a countersuit in response to Lively’s December 2024 allegation where she had alleged sexual harassment, retaliation, and a smear campaign orchestrated by Baldoni and his team.

“This is not a case about celebrities sniping at each other in the press,” Baldoni’s lawsuit reads. “This is about two of the most powerful stars in the world deploying their power to steal an entire film right out of the hands of its director.”

Baldoni’s lawsuit mentions Lively as a star who misused her influence to upend the production. According to court documents, Lively “muscled in” on creative decisions that even included wardrobe and scene rewrites despite allegedly not reading the source material until filming began.

The lawsuit mentions several incidents. One is such where Lively insists her character wear $5,000 shoes, claiming, “She had money,” even though the character is a small business owner. Baldoni claims these decisions alienated the cast and crew.

Tensions kept going up, reportedly during a rooftop scene rewrite. It is alleged that the pressure was from Reynolds and Taylor Swift. Baldoni claimed he felt “compelled” to accommodate the changes and had to ignore the creative importance of the scene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Us Weekly (@usweekly)

During a montage scene, Baldoni alleged that Lively mocked his appearance. She joked that he should “get a nose job.” The lawsuit claims this comment was particularly damaging, as Baldoni has not hesitated to publicly discuss his struggles with body dysmorphia on his podcast Man Enough.

Baldoni, in the previous lawsuit had complained that he and his family were treated like pariahs at the film’s premiere as they were relegated to a basement holding area.

Justin Baldoni dropping photos of himself sequestered in the basement of the It Ends with Us Premiere, per Blake Lively’s request pic.twitter.com/oy7OuQsvAI — Zack Peter (@justplainzack) January 17, 2025



In her countersuit, Lively accused Baldoni of inappropriate behavior on set. That includes an unchoreographed scene where he allegedly dragged his lips along her neck and commented on her scent. “None of this was remotely in character or based on the script,” her lawsuit claimed.

Lively’s legal team also accused Baldoni of fat-shaming her as he had texted his trainer about her weight. Baldoni struck back saying that the inquiry was completely for professional purposes. But Reynolds confronted him and demanded an apology, as reports suggest.

“This is another chapter in the abuser playbook,” Lively’s legal team said in a statement. “The strategy of attacking the woman is desperate and will fail.”

The lawsuits have brought to light the volatile dynamics on set. Baldoni alleged that Lively’s creative demands were the main cause of why the production was derailed. On the other hand, according to Lively’s team, Baldoni retaliated when she spoke up about her discomfort.

The initial equation was the total opposite of whatever is going on now. The evidence of a fond bonding earlier between the two stars is text messages that showed Baldoni and Lively to be sharing personal stories. However, their working relationship took a bitter turn with all the allegations coming to light.

Baldoni’s legal team came up with text evidence to support his claims of a “friendly dynamic” that later turned adversarial.

“This is a battle she will not win,” Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman stated, as he claimed their evidence would exonerate his client. Lively’s team, however, has vowed to expose what they call a calculated smear campaign.