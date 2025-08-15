Tax Records Uncover Epstein’s $25K Donation to Clinton Foundation Amid 2006 Criminal Probe

Sources have figured out several tax returns that might have an age of more than a decade, and this has also come up with information showcasing that Jeffrey Epstein donated along with the Clinton Foundation a total of $25,000 in 2006—the same year Florida authorities commenced their investigation against the financier.

As per the records, Epstein sent Clinton a check on July 18, 2006. Just one year later, and his high powered legal team which included the likes of Alan Dershowitz and Gerald Lefcourt leveraged his ties to Clintons for a push on leniency during the plea negotiations period.

The attorneys in a 23-page letter submitted in July 2007, said – “Mr. Epstein was part of the original group that conceived the Clinton Global Initiative, which is described as a project bringing together a community of global leaders to devise and implement innovative solutions to some of the world’s most pressing challenges. Focuses of this initiative include poverty, climate change, global health, and religious and ethnic conflicts.”

However there was no record present in RadarOnline.com of Epstein being listed as a founding member of inside the official filings of the Clinton Global Initiative.

Bill and Hillary Subpoenaed

Last week, the former US President, Bill Clinton along with his wife Hillary Clinton were subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee to testify about their relationship with Epstein. The subpoena to Bill Clinton has said – By your own admission, you flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private plane four separate times in 2002 and 2003. During one of these trips, you were even pictured receiving a ‘massage’ from one of Mr. Epstein’s victims.”

The statement continued – “It has also been claimed that you pressured Vanity Fair not to publish sex trafficking allegations against your ‘good friend’ Mr. Epstein, and there are conflicting reports about whether you ever visited Mr. Epstein’s island.”

The committee further stated – “While the Department undertakes efforts to uncover and publicly disclose additional information related to Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell’s cases, it is imperative that Congress conduct oversight of the federal government’s enforcement of sex trafficking laws generally and specifically its handling of the investigation and prosecution of Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell.”

“The Committee may use the results of this investigation to inform legislative solutions to improve federal efforts to combat sex trafficking and reform the use of non-prosecution agreements and/or plea agreements in sex-crime investigations. Given your past relationships with Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell, the Committee believes that you have information regarding their activities that is relevant to the Committee’s investigation.”

Bill Clinton’s Response

The ties of Bill Clinton to Epstein have been a topic of scrutinization especially concerning his flights aboard Epstein’s private jet, the “Lolita Express.” In his memoir Citizen: My Life After the White House, Clinton reflected: *“He hurt a lot of people, but I knew nothing about it, and by the time he was first arrested in 2005, I had stopped contact with him. I’ve never visited his island.” He further stated, “I wish I had never met him.”* He also admitted Epstein was “odd” but insisted he had “no inkling of the crimes he was committing.”