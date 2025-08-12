Epstein Scandal Erupts Again As GOP Lawmaker Says Clinton ‘Prime Suspect’ and Prison-Bound

The Jeffrey Epstein scandal is back in the headlines after House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., called former President Bill Clinton a “prime suspect” in his investigation and raised the possibility of jail time if Clinton refuses to testify.

Speaking on Newsmax Monday evening, Comer said, “Everybody in America wants to know what went on in Epstein Island, and we’ve all heard reports that Bill Clinton was a frequent visitor there, so he’s a prime suspect to be deposed by the House Oversight Committee.” The island, officially known as Little St. James, was owned by Epstein and has long been the subject of speculation and allegations.

James Comer has dropped a bombshell, naming Bill Clinton as the prime suspect in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. He says Clinton won’t be able to escape this time, pointing to bipartisan support for the probe. “He’s a prime suspect to be deposed.” pic.twitter.com/MErzmA17m5 — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) August 12, 2025

Clinton has denied ever visiting the property, although President Donald Trump has publicly claimed the Democrat made multiple trips to the Caribbean location. Comer’s latest comments come after he issued subpoenas earlier this month to both Bill and Hillary Clinton, compelling them to testify on matters related to Epstein. Hillary is scheduled for deposition on October 9, with Bill’s appearance set for October 14.

The subpoenas are part of a broader investigation that has also called in several high-profile Obama and Biden-era officials. Comer noted that if the Clintons decline to appear, the committee could hold them in contempt of Congress, which is a misdemeanor offense that carries potential penalties of a fine up to $100,000 and jail time ranging from one to twelve months.

JUST IN – New photo surfaces of Bill Clinton with Epstein’s butler aboard Epstein’s private jet – The Telegraph pic.twitter.com/LboTnrFkSL — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 8, 2025

“If someone doesn’t comply with a subpoena, we’ve seen it happen in the past in both my committee as well as on the Jan. 6 committee when the Democrats had the majority, you can hold them in contempt of Congress,” Comer said. “And with a Republican attorney general, that’s something that I think the Clinton legal team is going to think long and hard about.”

Comer said he hopes to see the former president in the witness chair. “Hopefully, we’ll win that court battle with that subpoena and see President Clinton in October,” he remarked, adding that he has never lost a subpoena fight. He described this one as the most challenging of his career but emphasized that it is different because Democrats joined Republicans in approving it.

26 Lolita Express flights. 17 White House visits. And THAT painting. Clinton’s sordid history with Epstein is better documented than any. Here’s why the game may finally be up ➡️ https://t.co/jcDgNGZWLA pic.twitter.com/EHqts9TraQ — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) August 5, 2025

A spokesperson for Clinton did not immediately respond to a request for comment. If either of the Clintons refuses to comply, Congress could refer the matter to Attorney General Pam Bondi for prosecution.

The investigation has been fueled by public interest in Epstein’s network, with calls for full transparency over who had contact with him and under what circumstances. Comer has positioned the hearings as an opportunity to get answers, saying the American people deserve to know the truth.

For now, the subpoenas stand, the dates are set, and both sides are preparing for a potential legal showdown. Whether the Clintons will testify or risk the consequences remains to be seen, but the committee chairman has made it clear that the matter will not quietly go away.