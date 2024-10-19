Tammy Slaton's Doctor Praises Her 'Unbelievable' Weight Loss As She Surpasses Milestone Goal

Tammy Slaton is slaying. The 1000-lb Sisters star has shared an exciting update with her fans and followers on her weight loss transformation journey. In a preview for the October 15 episode of the TLC reality show, Slaton revealed that she has surpassed the weight goal set by her doctor Dr. Eric Smith, and said that her doctor's first reaction was "unbelievable."

She told PEOPLE magazine, "At my rock bottom, I was weighing about 725 lb," followed by a flashback video showing Slaton stepping onto the scales two years back. "The last time I saw Dr. Smith was about nine months ago and I was around 420 lbs. He told me I had to lose 100 lbs. before my next appointment. I'm extremely nervous." So when she stepped on the scale this time, she weighed in at 303.8 lbs which led to Dr. Smith exclaiming, "Unbelievable." Slaton followed suit in an exciting tone, "I surpassed Dr. Smith's goal, my goal, all the goals. I'm so ready for skin removal!"

Meanwhile, her doctor was equally happy with her incredible progress which is indeed rare, "I was absolutely thrilled for Tammy and incredibly proud of her progress, but not surprised. Tammy has consistently demonstrated her dedication to making sustainable lifestyle changes to maximize the benefits of her surgery." He added that Slaton has made "small, daily adjustments" to ensure a "long-term success" which she stuck to because she was "truly committed to her health journey."

Dr. Smith further insisted that though weight loss is the end goal, he worked on "shifting [Slaton's] mindset so she's concentrating on daily habits" instead of "obsessing" over reaching a milestone. But he also noted that it is a process where they encourage their patients to maintain a "stable weight for 3-6 months before proceeding with skin removal." Although Slaton still didn't get the skin removal surgery, Dr. Smith feels "pure joy" as he reflects on her journey.

He also noted that it wasn't easy for her since there was a "period when she didn't feel worthy of feeling better or living a healthier life." But they helped her "recognize her self-worth" which has been a "key factor in her success. Every time, I feel an overwhelming sense of happiness because she's finding both health and joy," adding, "That's truly all you can wish for in a patient."

The 38-year-old began her weight loss journey on the TLC show in January 2020. At the time, she weighed 600 lbs and was wheelchair-bound. Though by the end of the inaugural season, she came down to 500 lbs, she gained the excess weight while in quarantine during COVID-19. Later, she joined a rehab and lost 115 pounds, as per Us Weekly.

Through a series of TikTok videos and Instagram selfies, she kept her fans updated about her ups and downs and by March 2023, she flaunted a slimmer face. In August 2024, she revealed that she was down 500 pounds since 2022.