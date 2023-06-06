1000-LB. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Shows off 294 Pound Weight Loss as Fans Praise TLC Star

Reality television star Tammy Slaton, known for appearing on TLC's hit weight loss show, 1000-lb. Sisters, has recently showcased her impressive transformation, shedding a noteworthy 21 stone (294 Pounds). Tammy's journey has captivated audiences across America, and her latest photos, featuring her slimmer frame and a beaming smile, have left fans overjoyed for the TLC star.

Tammy Slaton, along with her sister Amy Slaton, embarked on a quest to transform their lives through weight loss on the popular reality show, 1000-lb. Sisters. In recent months, the sisters' efforts have proven successful, and Tammy's latest photos reveal the incredible progress she has made in her weight loss journey.

Taking to Instagram, Tammy shared a series of snapshots, wearing an adorable fancy dress and exuding confidence. Dressed in a tie and dye print dress and sporting fluffy bunny ears, Tammy smiled at the camera, as she proudly showcased her 300 lbs. (21.4 stone) weight loss, as per Mirror.

The fans' reactions were overwhelmingly positive, with many commending Tammy's determination and resilience. Fans rejoicingly noticed that Tammy, once again, chose not to wear her oxygen cannula in her latest set of snapshots, just as she had done in her previous photos a week ago. Late last month, Tammy had proudly displayed her slimmer physique and natural, makeup-free face, while impressing fans with details on her skin routine.

Tammy's supporters flooded the comments section of her latest Instagram post, expressing their admiration and encouragement. Fans applauded her for continuing to make progress and persisting in her weight loss goals. One person commented, "Omg you got you oxygen off keep it up girl keep it up." A second wrote, "You are looking so healthy lately." A third fan exclaimed, "Off the oxygen!?!?!? Yes!!" Another added, "No oxygen??? Keep up the great progress Queen Tammy," and one person penned, "Omg no oxygen. Keep doing the good work."

Tammy Slaton's weight loss journey began when she sought professional help at a food rehabilitation facility. Alongside that, she underwent weight loss surgery, resulting in her initial loss of a staggering 183 lbs. (13.1 stone). However, her progress faced a setback when she experienced a concerning medical incident, leading to the need for oxygen support. Tammy has openly discussed her challenges and the impact they had on her journey to recovery.

Fans were elated to witness this positive change, as it showed the improvements in her lung function and overall well-being. Tammy's determination and resilience have undoubtedly played a major role in achieving this milestone, leaving supporters inspired and hopeful.

While Tammy's progress is undeniably remarkable, she has been transparent about her ongoing recovery process. In May, she shared that she still required oxygen, explaining, "I'm still on oxygen because my lungs aren't completely healed from being on life support."