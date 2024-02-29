'1000-Lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton is a ‘Completely Changed Woman' Amid Her Weight Loss Transformation

Tammy Slaton couldnt be in a better physical and emotional condition than she is right now. Over the last several years, Slaton has transformed into a kinder, more loving person, changing from the inside out. Thousands of others are inspired to set out on similar journeys by her bravery and tenacity. Before entering treatment, Slaton was bitter, resentful and miserable. She had an "I don't care attitude," but she also thought that everyone detested her. She has been making more of an effort to control any negtive feelings.

Slaton began her reality TV career weighing almost 700 pounds in season 1, but she is now just 285 pounds. Her weight changed throughout the program. Slaton went to rehab to get help for her eating disorder. A Reddit user spoke about how much weight Slaton had shed over the previous years. The user wrote along with the pictures, "Wow! I always forgot just how big she was. You know it may have taken her a few years to do but she did that. So proud of her." Screenshots from 1000-Lb Sisters depicted Slaton's first dental visit in ten years. Slaton looked like she was wearing black trousers and a shirt with a leopard pattern. Slaton had admitted at the time that she ought to have cleaned her teeth twice a day, but she only did so twice a week.

One of the fans commented on the post, "Anyone who’s seen every season of this show, who could have predicted that Tammy would be the likeable one this season?" Another one jotted down, "I also saw a tiktok of Amanda talking about how Tammy was portrayed and she kindly reminded everyone, you see what the producers want you to see for dramatic purposes. She said for every one Tammy meltdown there were a million sweet thoughtful moments left out because it’s a tv show and drama sells. I also couldn’t stand Tammy until Amanda said that and then my whole perspective changed." A third user wrote, "I'm so unbelievably happy that she came back from rehab looking so much better and also more emotionally level. I'm so happy for her that she made progress in so many ways." A fourth one added to the comment section, "I love the person Tammy is growing into. She seems to be growing emotionally and becoming healthier in all aspects."

Slaton was having severe mental health issues, including despair and suicidal thoughts, before beginning her weight reduction journey. She revealed in her TikTok video at the time, "My quality of life has changed so much. Before I was in rehab, I was bitter, unhappy, very super suicidal, depressed and just mean." She further added, "I mean, getting the weight off... living, that's what I'm doing. I can finally say I'm living life. I appreciate what God has made. The land is beautiful, have you ever sat back and just looked at the trees and the grass... it's all magical."