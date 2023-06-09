Tammy Slaton Seen on a Road Trip With Mystery Man Amid Romance With Much Younger TikToker

Tammy Slaton, who gained fame from the show 1000-Lb Sisters, was recently seen in the company of an unidentified man, adding to the intrigue surrounding her current relationship with TikTok personality Greg, as per The U.S. Sun. On June 2, Tammy took a road trip to Indiana when she was spotted with a man who was behind the wheel, an eyewitness revealed.

According to the source, the TLC personality was seen riding in a car alongside a male driver. The pair were observed crossing the border from Kentucky into Indiana, and at one point, the driver stopped at a gas station to purchase some refreshments. They then continued on their journey, driving on the freeway in the direction of Indianapolis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy Slaton (@queentammy86)

Notably, at the beginning of this month, Tammy Slaton embarked on a romantic relationship with Greg Morgan, a TikTok star significantly younger than her at 25 years old, following their initial encounter on a dating application. The romance started only 5 months after the reality TV star separated from her husband Caleb Willingham.

According to a statement to The U.S. Sun by a close source to the star of 1000-Lb Sisters, "Tammy met Greg on one of the apps, and they immediately hit it off. They've been seeing each other for about a month now. He's come to see her a handful of times. He takes a six-hour bus from Indianapolis to visit her in Kentucky."

A second insider disclosed that Tammy also has paid for Greg's bus rides. Greg Morgan is a TikTok content creator who is based in Indianapolis. He shares videos that feature different aspects of his life, such as his physique, meals and environment, as per inTouch Weekly.

Image Source: (L) Instagram | @queentammy86 ; (R) Tiktok | @sheloveosobaby

The source also revealed that the reality star and the TikToker have introduced themselves to each other's families. Even Tammy Slaton's sister Amy Slaton and, her two nephews, 2-year-old Gage and 10-month-old Glenn, have met the TikToker.

"They've been talking regularly and they seem to really like each other, but they are trying to figure out when he'll visit again because things get tough around her filming schedule," the second resource revealed. Whereas the first insider added, "Tammy is shy around him and didn't want to eat in front of him. She said she finds him very attractive," as they told the outlet about the new romance.

Image Source: TLC

In May, a confidential source informed The U.S. Sun that Tammy Slaton and her ex-husband Caleb Willingham had officially separated and that she was in the midst of filing for divorce.

The source said, "Tammy has her legal team lined up and is ready to file for divorce. They split up because Caleb hasn't been following his diet in rehab. He has gained 30 lbs and hasn't been working on his program. They got into a big fight over it and he told her he wanted a divorce, but then he tried to backtrack. Tammy's sisters Amy and Amanda were already encouraging her to just move on."