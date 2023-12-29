Tammy Slaton Credits Her Weight Loss Surgery for Good Hair Quality: “They’ve Grown So Much”

Tammy Slaton says she's proud of herself. The 1000 Lb Sisters star posted her health updates in a TikTok video on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. She responded to a follower who praised Slaton for her hair quality and revealed her weight loss surgery has benefitted her overall health, not just her hair.

A TikTok fan complimented Slaton, "Your hair now is my favorite. Super cute color and style." The TLC star responded, "I kinda wanted to talk about my hair. If you all have been watching the fourth season, episode 3, you'll see, in the beginning, I had red curly hair. That was this past February, and since then, my hair has grown in so much."

Recalling her transformation, she gushed, "So the surgery has done wonderful for my hair and my body and my health. And for my everything!" Slaton added, "I'm proud of myself, I'm proud of my hair….it's a work in progress." For Slaton, to get to this point has been a huge milestone.

Around July 2022, Slaton posted her first-ever full-length mirror selfie after losing 180 pounds, first in rehab and then after undergoing bariatric surgery, per E! News. The 1000 Lb Sister documented her weight loss journey, where she was at her heaviest at 717 pounds. She said in a confessional, "I'm like 14 pounds under my goal weight, from over 700. That's a huge drop. I did that!"

According to the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, this surgery modifies the stomach and intestines to help treat obesity. Post-treatment, Slaton expressed her happiness, saying, "She's excited to have a new chance in life," adding, "Just being able to travel and sit in an actual car seat or an airplane—just get in an airplane."

She added, "I'm feeling thrilled, proud, excited—just all the emotions. I proved everybody wrong. Everybody that doubted me, I finally got mine! My told-you-so moment!" Later, she told PEOPLE, "One of the big changes that I have gone through this past year is probably small to most people. But for me, it was huge."

"Just being able to walk without a walker or be pushed in a wheelchair, and no oxygen. I don't even sleep with it at night anymore," Slaton boasted. "Then it was being able to fit in a regular vehicle, front seat, and then the belt buckle, and not have to use an extender now. So I mean, just what seems minor to some people is giant for me."

When Slaton's sister and fellow 1000 Lb Sister star Amy posted happy photos with her sibling in May, fans dropped their well-wishes to the 37-year-old in the comment section. A fan, @noellainsta, wrote, "Seeing Tammy stand on her own is so heartwarming. Proud of y'all's progress."

A second, @frankiej1995, echoed, "Tammy standing there [with] no walker and no oxygen. She looks great. She must feel so good. Hope all is well with you and the kiddos!" A third Instagram fan, @marcetta_mccarty, agreed, "Happy to see Tammy out of a chair and moving around without aide.

