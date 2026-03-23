Talarico Faces Backlash After Video Urging Texans to Ditch Meat Resurfaces

Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico is facing criticism after a 2022 video resurfaced in which he urged Texans to eat less meat to fight climate change. This gives Republicans a new point of attack in one of the year’s most closely watched Senate races.

The viral clip originates from remarks Talarico made in April 2022 to the Texas Humane Legislation Network. In the video, Talarico stated it was crucial to confront climate change by cutting back on meat. He also mentioned that his campaign had officially become a non-meat campaign, committing to buy only vegan products from local vegan businesses.

The Texas GOP has used to comment to suggest that Talarico is out of touch with the voters in the state in which cattle ranching and barbecue grilling is part of the culture. In addition, the climate change message is unpopular in the traditionally red state.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee posted, “Who wants to tell him that cattle is the #1 commodity in Texas?” Data from the Texas Comptroller shows that cattle are the state’s top agricultural commodity. The Texas Department of Agriculture also lists cattle as the leading commodity by market value.

In 2022, James Talarico said it’s “existential” to reduce meat consumption to fight climate change. “I am proud to say that our campaign has officially become a non-meat campaign… We are only buying vegan products from our local vegan businesses.” pic.twitter.com/tz6K1aGYsy — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) March 17, 2026

Sen. John Cornyn, who is in a Republican runoff for the seat, poked fun at the clip in a social media post, saying, “The steaks couldn’t be higher.” Sen. Ted Cruz joined in bashing Talarico, accusing him of wanting to ban barbecue, even though the remarks focused on eating less meat and promoting vegan purchases, not on any formal ban.

TPUSA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet labeled the video as politically damaging, claiming it would “haunt him in the general.” Fox News quoted commentator Lawrence Jones, who called the remarks “political poison.”

Talarico’s campaign responded to the attacks with an indirect response, which can be interpreted as walking back the comments. After the clip resurfaced on social media, the campaign shared a photo of Talarico wearing a Texas flag shirt and biting into a turkey leg, calling it an “Official Statement from James Talarico on Vegan Accusations.”

This incident occurs just weeks after Talarico won the Democratic nomination for the Texas Senate race, defeating U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett in the March 3 primary. He will face the winner of the May 26 Republican runoff between Cornyn and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in November. Democrats have not won a U.S. Senate race in Texas since 1988, so every issue in the campaign is likely to attract heightened attention.

Official statement from @JamesTalarico on vegan accusations pic.twitter.com/pLwtlknBYj — JT Ennis (@jt_ennis) March 18, 2026

The dispute unfolds at a sensitive time in Texas politics, where agriculture is a key part of the state economy. The Texas comptroller reported that cattle accounted for 40.4% of the state’s agricultural cash receipts in 2021, and USDA data indicates Texas remains the nation’s top cattle-producing state entering 2026.

Talarico has not retracted the controversial comment at the time of writing this report. For now, the resurfaced clip has given Republicans a straightforward attack line as the Democrat attempts to build a statewide coalition in a challenging race for his party.

While Talarico is perceived as more moderate than Crockett, his voting record suggests he is more of a progressive left than his former opponent. His left views have become an attacking point for the GOP as the Senate race may end up determining who runs the Senate in November.