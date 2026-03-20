Texas Democrat James Talarico Fires Back at Donald Trump In Response to ‘Woke’ and ‘Incompetent’ Accusations

Texas Democratic candidate James Talarico delivered a strong response to President Donald Trump’s remarks regarding the former’s views on Christianity.

In a recent address, Talarico said, “The president of the United States said that I insulted Jesus. You wanna know what insults Jesus? Kicking the sick off their healthcare while cutting taxes for billionaires.”

He took a jab at Trump’s healthcare and medical executive orders, which were implemented in his second term.

Talarico stated, while referring to the president, “Deporting the stranger and separating babies from their mothers.”

The Democrat criticized Trump’s controversial deportation policies, under which Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have allegedly wrongfully deported, abused and arrested thousands, including two U.S. citizens who were fatally shot by agents in Minneapolis.

In a clip shared on X, Talarico slammed Trump by saying, “Bombing school children in Iran and sending our brave men and women to die in another forever war.” These statements follow Trump’s order of a large-scale military strike, Operation Epic Fury, against Iran, coordinated with Israeli forces.

On the first day of the conflict, strikes hit the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school in Minab, Iran, where about 175 to 180 children died. The war has reached its 21st day as of March 20.

The President of the United States said I insulted Jesus. You want to know what insults Jesus? Kicking the sick off their healthcare.

Bombing schoolchildren in Iran.

Deporting moms and babies.

Covering up the Epstein files. pic.twitter.com/tXp97ZhaTS — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) March 19, 2026

Talarico, considered a “rising star” among Texas Democrats, also called out Trump for allegedly covering up the Epstein files and delaying its release, saying it also acts as an insult to Jesus Christ.

This commentary comes after Trump made major claims against Talarico, who won the Democratic nomination for the Texas Senate race in March and is a strong LGBTQ+ ally.

Host Brian Kilmeade asked Trump if he had decided whether to endorse Attorney General Ken Paxton or incumbent Senator John Cornyn, two Texas representatives who oppose LGBTQ rights and publicly condemn all practices related to the spectrum.

Instead of answering directly, Trump criticized Talarico for supporting trans people, referencing a 2021 speech where Talarico stated, “God is non-binary.”

At the time, Talarico explained, “God is both masculine, feminine, and everything in between.”

According to PinkNews, Trump said the “good news” is that Talarico, who will face either Cornyn or Paxton for the U.S. Senate seat this November, “is whacked out, with his six different forms of gender.”

He added, referencing the 2021 speech: “The insult to Jesus. I mean, such an insult. He is so woke. He’s beyond woke. He’s actually, I think he’s grossly incompetent. When you see what this guy said about gender and about other topics.”

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Talarico, a Texas native, believes in progressive Christianity and queer theology. The 36-year-old politician has publicly supported trans rights and criticized attempts to ban life-saving medical interventions for minors.

In his monologue, Talarico further admitted, “I am not a perfect Christian,” and praised “the one perfect Christian, Jesus, who was crucified on a cross 2,000 years ago.”

Talarico, who identifies as Presbyterian, attends St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Austin. In his monologue, he asked the crowd if they could imagine war or poverty in heaven, as the audience responded with a faint collective “no”.

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Talarico is a vocal critic of Christian nationalism. In March, Talarico went viral for accusing Christian nationalists of trying to “twist a religion of love to justify their hate.”

Talarico said, “Being a Christian is about loving thy neighbor, not bullying LGBTQ people, chasing pregnant women across state lines, harassing librarians, silencing teachers, and defunding our schools.”