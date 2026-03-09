Texas Senate Nominee James Talarico Goes Viral for Saying He Loves Transgender Children

Just days after winning the Democratic primary in Texas, U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico is facing renewed scrutiny over a viral clip in which he expressed his love for “trans children.”

The Republican National Committee’s Research account flagged an interview that Talarico did with “The Ezra Klein Show” in January. During a rapid-fire segment, Talarico was asked to name one thing he loves, with the caveat that he could not say his family or his friends.

“I love … the trans children who showed up yesterday at the State Capitol to advocate for their humanity,” Talarico replied. “They shouldn’t have to, but it was an inspiration to watch.”

UNEARTHED: Texas Democrat U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico says he loves trans kids as much as his family. HOST: “Something that you love that’s not family or friends?” TALARICO: “Trans children.” pic.twitter.com/zOoGkQnAb6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 9, 2026

Talarico’s interview was posted to YouTube on Jan. 13. Some Texas residents appeared at the Texas Capitol on Jan. 6 to protest new administrative rules affecting trans people. Those Texans were reported to be part of a “Day of Presence” advocacy event; Talarico identifies as a Christian and is an aspiring Presbyterian minister who has frequently cited the Bible during his speeches.

The X post had nearly 130,000 views in its first three hours, with much of the feedback aimed negatively at Talarico. That group included Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has signed bills denying minors access to gender-affirming care and mandating that people in public buildings can only use restrooms and locker rooms matching the sex on their birth certificate.

“James Talarico needs to learn the definition of ‘humanity,’” Abbott wrote. “It is the opposite of humane to advocate for the gender-mutilation of children. Texas rejects this radical ideology & will again in November.”

“James Tala-Creep-O,” veteran radio host Derek Hunter said.

James Talarico needs to learn the definition of “humanity”. It is the opposite of humane to advocate for the gender-mutilation of children. Texas rejects this radical ideology & will again in November. https://t.co/0Wivje9UWV — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 9, 2026

Talarico had not responded to any of the criticism as of Monday afternoon.

“This freak does not belong in any position of power,” the official GOP account wrote, adding that it believed he was “sick.”

Talarico previously grabbed national attention following last week’s victory over Jasmine Crockett in the Democratic primary. Social media users found comments that Talarico made during a 2021 speech on the floor of the Texas House, in which he remarked, “God is both masculine and feminine and everything in between. God is nonbinary,” while advocating for transgender rights.

Talarico will face the winner of a May runoff between Attorney General Ken Paxton and incumbent Sen. John Cornyn, neither of whom cleared 50%. Texas has not had a Democratic senator since Bob Krueger, who held that role for over five months beginning in January 1993. He lost a special election to Republican candidate and Texas State Treasurer Kay Bailey Hutchison that June.

Election Day is set for Nov. 4, and an incumbent U.S. senator has not lost a primary in Texas since 1970.