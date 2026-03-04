“God Is Nonbinary” — Democrat’s Controversial Religious Comments Resurface After Election Day

Fresh off his victory over controversy-plagued Jasmine Crockett in the Democratic Senate primary, Texas Rep. James Talarico is the subject of criticism for previous remarks he’s made about God and religion.

During a 2021 speech on the floor of the Texas House, Talarico said, “God is both masculine and feminine and everything in between. God is nonbinary,” while advocating for transgender rights. The Senate Republicans’ official X account reshared those comments in an X post on Tuesday night, as Talarico was inching closer to defeating Crockett.

Talarico, who identifies as Christian and is an aspiring Presbyterian minister, has cited the Bible throughout his speeches. However, he’s earned the ire of Republicans because he’s used the Bible to fight for, among other things, abortion access and LGBTQ+ rights.

According to the Texas Tribune, Talarico told attendees at a recent campaign rally that “love is the strongest force in the universe,” a lesson he obtained through his faith.

Meet James Talarico, Texas' Democrat nominee for U.S. Senate. He thinks "God is nonbinary."

“A new kind of politics is possible,” Talarico said. “It’s waiting to be born through all of us, and a movement that radiates that kind of love is unstoppable. It will win, and we have a moral imperative to win.”

Talarico’s use of the term “nonbinary” is resurfacing amid heightened tension and a challenging period for the LGBT+ community, especially in Texas. Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill last September that mandates people in public buildings can only use restrooms and locker rooms matching the sex on their birth certificate.

There has been a rash of violent crimes nationwide involving trans people, including a transgender father in Rhode Island who opened fire on his family at a hockey match before taking his own life on Feb. 16. Four total victims, including the shooter, have died.

I signed a law banning men in women's restrooms. It is a common sense public safety issue.

The Department of Justice recently confirmed it is investigating an incident from Sunday, Feb. 22, in which an individual — identified by federal sources as a transgender or nonbinary person — is accused of shooting at a Border Patrol agent in Pittsburg, N.H. Additionally, a Washington grand jury indicted a suspected transgender activist on federal charges of repeatedly threatening to assassinate President Donald Trump. Phillip Richard Wharton, a 20-year-old who uses Ms./Mx. pronouns, faces a $250,000 fine and/or up to 10 years in prison.

Kansas recently adopted a new state law requiring that licenses reflect a driver’s biological sex rather than their gender identity. As a result, hundreds of driver’s licenses were invalidated, and two transgender residents have already filed a lawsuit.

Talarico will face the winner of a May runoff between Attorney General Ken Paxton and incumbent Sen. John Cornyn, neither of whom cleared 50%. Texas has not had a Democratic senator since Bob Krueger, who held that role for over five months beginning in January 1993. He lost a special election to Republican candidate and Texas State Treasurer Kay Bailey Hutchison that June.

Election Day is set for Nov. 4, and an incumbent U.S. senator has not lost a primary in Texas since 1970.