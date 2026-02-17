“Keep Bashing Us” — Rhode Island Hockey Shooter’s Disturbing Pro-Trans Social Media Posts Revealed

Warning: The following story includes references to gun violence, as well as social media behavior and posts that may be disturbing to some readers. Reader discretion is advised.

More details are emerging regarding the social media activity of Robert Dorgan, the Rhode Island man accused of shooting four family members and a family friend before turning the gun on himself at a hockey match.

Dorgan, who also used the female alias Roberta Esposito, often used his personal X account to defend LGBTQ rights and confront fellow X users who were critical of transgender people. Disturbingly, Dorgan referenced going “berserk” in multiple X posts on Sunday, including one directed at Alex Jones.

“Don’t be so butt hurtt [sic] over somebody different,” Dorgan wrote to Jones, “then wonder why trans ppl go [expletive] BERSERK.”

Based on Robert Dorgan’s history here on X, the man was a ticking time bomb. Just yesterday he made this reply to Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs). This man belonged in an asylum. pic.twitter.com/7XSklbimiN — Jason Jones (@jonesville) February 17, 2026

Dorgan also took issue with a recent X post from actor Kevin Sorbo, who used anti-trans language when discussing Delaware Rep. Sarah McBride, the United States’ highest-ranking openly transgender elected official. McBride is also the first openly transgender member of Congress.

“Keep bashing us,” Dorgan wrote to Sorbo. “But do not wonder why we Go BERSERK.”

Both posts came within six minutes of one another on Sunday evening, less than 24 hours before the mass shooting. Although Jones had not addressed the situation, Sorbo reposted Dorgan’s reply to him on Monday night.

“There were signs…” Sorbo said.

Conservative content creator and researcher Colin Wright discovered other X posts that Dorgan made within the past year, including a reply to conservative radio host Buck Sexton in which Dorgan said he did “not advocate violence.”

“But if you shake enough [hornet’s nests], one of them is gonna sting you,” Dorgan told Sexton. “Accept that as a fact.”

In an X post last month, Dorgan wrote, “Violence is not the answer. It’s the solution come up.” Dorgan also included emojis featuring red and gray squares. It is unclear what that was a reference to.

“This genetic male in a dress would fight to the death defending kids,” Dorgan wrote in April 2025.

Dorgan’s X account, @Tgirlcuda, remained online as of publication. His final post, published at 7:34 p.m. ET on Sunday night, was a response to a post claiming that 92% of Switzerland’s population is white.

Some of his final posts include an anti-Semitic comment about Swiss President Guy Parmelin (whose religion is not publicly known), a racist slur for Chinese people, and a post claiming that Newport, R.I., was a “major slave trade post” and “home to the first Jewish synagogue.”

This is absolutely wild. The hockey game mass sh**ter in Pawtucket, RI, who sh*t 5 people, kiIIing 2, is a “trans woman” named Robert (aka “Roberta”) Dorgan. Just yesterday he posted twice on X hinting that he might “go fkn BERSERK.” pic.twitter.com/2TalsHtaqU — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) February 17, 2026

According to WPRI, one of the victims — the mother of the hockey player — died at the rink. A sibling died at the hospital, and police had not publicly identified the victims as of Tuesday morning.

Dorgan’s ex-wife filed for divorce in 2020, citing his “gender reassignment surgery, narcissistic + personality disorder traits,” as well as “irreconcilable differences.” The divorce was finalized in 2021, one year after Dorgan alleged that his father-in-law used a slur for transgender people and demanded that Dorgan leave his house.

“Pawtucket is a strong and resilient community, but tonight we are a city in mourning,” Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien said in a statement. “We will stand together to support all those affected in the difficult days ahead, and we will keep the public updated as confirmed facts become available.”