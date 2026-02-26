Department of Justice Investigating Transgender Suspect in Alleged Shooting of Border Patrol Agent

The Department of Justice has confirmed that it is identifying an alleged transgender or nonbinary male who is accused of shooting at a Border Patrol agent.

Blu Zeke Daly, a 26-year-old who also goes by Cullan Zeke Daly, was charged by complaint with one count of attempted murder of a federal officer and one count of assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon. Daly is accused of shooting at a Border Patrol agent last weekend in Pittsburgh, N.H., near the Canadian border.

U.S. Attorney Erin Creegan said Wednesday that officials still have not spoken with Daly, though they’re communicating with people “associated with the defendant.” The DOJ alleges that Daly was driving alone in Stewartstown, N.H., last Saturday night. A Border Patrol agent approached Daly and asked whether they had used any other names, and Daly drove away. It is unclear why the agent asked about Daly potentially using different names or aliases.

The shooting took place shortly after midnight. The Border Patrol agent, who had been following Daly at a distance, activated his emergency lights and exited his vehicle. Daly turned and then fired his gun, and the agent returned fire.

Blu Zeke Daly, 26, who identifies as trans, was arrested in New Hampshire after allegedly firing at Border Patrol agents during a stop near the Canadian border. He’s charged with attempted murder and assault of a federal officer.pic.twitter.com/hyKQ0zI4cW — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) February 25, 2026

As of Feb. 24, Daly was under guard and receiving treatment at a New Hampshire hospital.

“We’re still investigating everything about this individual, including potential motivation and what could have prompted them to be in the border area at that time of night, and what would have caused them to fire at a Border Patrol agent executing routine duties,” Creegan said.

The U.S. attorney and WMUR reported that Daly may be transgender or nonbinary. A court granted Daly a name change in 2024 after they said they were non-binary.

“This individual did have a previous Massachusetts driver’s license that was denominated to be male and now has a New Hampshire driver’s license, which is denominated to be female,” Creegan said. “So, it’s a reasonable assumption that the person has decided to transition their gender.”

🚨#BREAKING: Blu Zeke Daly, aka Cullan Zeke Daly, of Manchester, NH, has been charged by the #FBI with the attempted murder of a federal officer and assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon in connection with a shooting that occurred over the weekend in Pittsburg, NH.… pic.twitter.com/hkupOxQYAQ — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) February 24, 2026

Creegan noted that a group known as the Zizians, whose members are mostly transgender or nonbinary, were linked to the January 2025 killing of a Border Patrol agent in Vermont. However, there is no indication that Daly could be linked to that group.

According to the DOJ, the attempted murder charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The assault charge also carries the same punishments.

Last weekend’s shooting came only days after a transgender Rhode Island man shot five family members before taking his own life at a hockey match. The gunman, Robert Dorgan, killed his wife and his eldest son, and shot his other two children and his father-in-law. Gerald Dorgan, the father of Rhonda Dorgan, died from his injuries Wednesday.