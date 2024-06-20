T.J. Holmes Criticizes 'Awful' Jokes While Backing Justin Timberlake After DWI Arrest

Justin Timberlake got into some controversy recently when he was charged with driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons, New York. Local authorities confirmed that the pop star and actor was arrested early Tuesday morning in Sag Harbor but was let go without having to post bail. Despite the legal troubles, Timberlake has received backing from several celebrities. On Wednesday's episode of the Amy and T.J. podcast hosted by TJ Holmes and Amy Robach, Holmes made some joke about the incident, according to Page Six.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Hutton Supancic

He said, "I know this dude’s kids have to see that and endure that. He’s a superstar, but he’s a dad.” He also claimed that Timberlake is “a nephew … [and] a son" as well. Holmes added, “I’m looking at a human being in a human experience that really sucks for him.” As reported by Marca, Holmes also stood against how people reacted to Timberlake's arrest on social media. He labeled the public as insensitive as a result of their reaction to the situation that affected Timberlake and his family. However, Holmes made it clear he wasn't trying to defend Timberlake. He emphasized that Timberlake was dealing with the consequences of his actions.

Holmes said, “There is a human side always to these stories. [The social media] part sucks. As big as this star is, you know what the day is about to be like.” He also claimed that the public might soon get to know that there was more to the story. Soon after this, Robach chimed in and said, “If what they’re saying is true, I feel sad for him, for anyone who has to deal with the aftermath of drinking too much. Thank God no one was hurt.” Besides Holmes, Gayle King also showed support for Timberlake. She spoke about his arrest on Wednesday's episode of CBS Mornings.

She said, “Justin Timberlake is a really, really great guy. Listen, this is clearly a mistake — I bet nobody knows it more than he.” As reported by PEOPLE, she added, “He's not an irresponsible person, he's not reckless, he's not careless. Clearly, this is not a good thing but he knows that.” Timberlake's attorney, Edward Burke Jr., also released a statement. He said, "Mr. Burke looks forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations. He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time. He is currently awaiting full discovery from the DA’s office."

Meanwhile, the police statement read, “On June 18, 2024, at 12:37 AM, Justin R. Timberlake, age 43, of Tennessee, was observed operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street, failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel." As reported by US Weekly, the statement further claimed, “A traffic stop was initiated by a Police Officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department, and upon investigation, it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition.” Timberlake was arrested, processed, and kept overnight for a morning arraignment.